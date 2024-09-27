Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Are any of the 2024 MAFS UK couples still together? Here are all the couples from Married at First Sight UK 2024 and whether they are still together or if they have split.

While meeting your wife/husband at the altar on you wedding day for the first time doesn't happen to the majority of us, it does happen for a handful or single men and women around the world every year on Married at First Sight.

As arguably one of the craziest concepts for reality TV it's understandable that it has viewers questioning its success rate. And as MAFS UK 2024 still streams on E4 fans already want to know if couples like Eve and Charlie, Kieran and Kristina, Adam and Polly, and Orson and Richelle are still together.

After a fair few season of MAFS UK, AUS and US we know that we can never predict the lasting outcome of the couples by their time on the show alone. With couples like Emma and Caspar, who had a pretty rough journey on the show, being hinted to have made things work by expert Paul Brunson, anything is possible.

So, are any of the MAFS UK 2024 couples still together? Here's what we know.

The cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are any of the Married at First Sight couples still together?

Here's a look at all of the 2024 MAFS couples since they left the show:

Are Kieran and Kristina still together?

While part of MAFS rules is to not reveal if they are still together until the show finishes, we can guess that Kieran and Kristina are still together. But remember this is not yet confirmed.

Since the show has been airing both Kristina and Kieran have been nothing but complimentary about one another on their socials, plus they follow each other on Instagram which is a green flag!

Sharing wedding pictures from the show, Kieran said: Having this incredible woman hand picked to be MY beautiful bride is simply the best feeling ever.

"Surrounded by our nearest and dearest, our day from start to finish was gorgeous, funny and most of all FULL to the brim of love. Stay tuned to follow our awesome journey."

Similarly, Kristina shared pictures from their show wedding, writing: "I couldn’t be more grateful to have this man at the end of the aisle thank you for EVERYTHING! Stay tuned to watch our incredible journey, I can’t wait to share it with you all, I hope you loved our wedding as much as we did!"

It's clear that since filming ended they both have a lot of love for each other, they could just be friends but just like the fans we're hoping its a sign they are in a relationship!

Kieran and Kristina have both spoken highly about one another. Picture: Channel 4

Are Ross and Sacha still together?

Like the other couples, Ross and Sacha can't reveal the status of their relationship until after the show finishes, however it looks like they may have already called it quits.

Although they seem to have had a wonderful time on the show so far, bonding instantly and revealing how "safe" they feel with on another, they don't follow each other on Instagram despite both posting about the show.

In the grand scheme of things, this could mean nothing, perhaps they don't want following each other to be a telltale sign that thing worked out.

So for the future of Ross and Sacha we'll have to stay tuned.

Ross and Sacha met at the altar on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Eve and Charlie still together?

Although Eve and Charlie can't say if they are broken up until the show officially ends, we can pretty safely assume they are no longer together.

By the looks of things they didn't even finish the show, Eve has kept her socials suspiciously void of any MAFS content and Charlie even made a little swipe at Eve following their honeymoon being aired.

The couple had a turbulent time on the show with Charlie threatening to quit just days after they married. We'll be following along as their journey plays out on the show and we'll update this page when the status of their relationship is confirmed.

Eve and Charlie had a 'instant connection' at their wedding. Picture: Channel 4

Are Caspar and Emma still together?

If we had to predict this one without any information we'd probably say they had broken up, but comments made by expert Paul Brunson make us think otherwise.

The couple aren't able to reveal if they are together or not until the show finishes airing and on the show they got off to a pretty awful start. Caspar said Emma reminded him of his twin sister and later went on to say he didn't find her sexy because of her curves.

However, hinting to how their relationship plays out, Paul told the Daily Star: "I can tell you without giving too much away that they're both willing to fight."

Also, the couple follow each other on socials, so besties or lovers? We don't know just yet...

Caspar said he didn't find Emma "sexy" when he saw her curves. Picture: Channel 4

Are Adam and Polly still together?

It's too early in the experiment to know for sure yet, but things have not been smooth sailing with Adam and Polly which would lead many viewers to assume they don't make it.

Adam has had MAFS fans fuming after he continued to reject Polly for not being 'petite and brunette' despite sleeping with her on their wedding night.

While they can't reveal if they are together still, Polly has hinted to them making it work. Taking to her Instagram she wrote: "Despite what's been aired and what hasn't been aired, we really did have the best time and only us will only ever know what truly happened."

Adam and Polly had a hard time on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Orson and Richelle still together?

The couple haven't said if they are still together due to MAFS rules, however it looks like things may have not worked out too well for the couple.

After Richelle left the show temporarily after the honeymoon it looked like they were going to make a go of things, however the couple now don't follow each other on Instagram - a big sign that things haven't worked out since they follow other cast members.

Richelle has spoke out about the show and insisted that producers were "hellbent on creating drama out of nowhere which was exhausting". She has also suggested that she didn't get a fair edit.

Settinf the record straight on her reaction to Orson opening up about heartbreak, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm so glad someone brought this up, been dying to speak on that. My personal 'sob story' had nothing whatsoever to do with him or relationship heartbreak.

"In reality I was upset with production for trying to get me to talk on camera about unresolved family issues that I specifically said I wasn't willing to spk about. Why? Because it's not entertainment fodder and that is the reason I left so yea thanks for bringing up."

Richelle returned to the show after momentarily quitting. Picture: Channel 4

Are Alex and Holly still together?

Since the show is still running on E4, there’s no information about whether Alex and Holly are still together yet but it looks like they might have made things work out.

They have been super positive about one another on their socials and follow each other on Instagram which is always a good sign when it comes to the couples.

After the first commitment ceremony one fan wrote on a Q&A that they'd be a better match for Alex and he shared their comment on his IG story saying: "I'm happy with the baddie Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Doughlas matched me up with tbh."

He added some love struck emojis and tagged Holly who reshared it to her story. Sharing a picture of him and Holly on their wedding day, Alex wrote: "I’m officially a married man! Who would have thought that somebody so beautiful inside and out would have walked down the aisle and change my life forever, fireworks from the get-go."

Alex and Holly met on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Nathan and Lacey still together?

As the show is still broadcasting Nathan and Lacey can't reveal any spoilers about whether they are still together.

They both made it past the first commitment ceremony but it seems as though they haven't stayed an item after the show. The clues are in some posts that Lacey has shared on socials.

While they both follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign, she has constantly been referring to Nathan's lack of compliments to her on their wedding day.

When announcing she was on the show, she said, "Nathan said my twin is “wow” said I looked nice, done a sh*t speech but we tied the knot" in her caption. Replying to a IG Q&A she also said: "We're both very lucky. hahaha yes Nathan is 'nice'."

But they have both shared some super loved up pics from their honeymoon which we feel they may have not posted if things ended badly. Lacey has told followers to 'stay tuned' to see how their journey works out, so we will do just that!

Nathan and Lacey met on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

There are still plenty more weeks of MAFS UK to come with the show to end around the start of November so everything could change for the couples.

We'll keep this page regularly updated throughout the series so bookmark the page for updates!

