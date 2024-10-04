Who is Amy from Married at First Sight UK? Age, job, where she's from and link to past MAFS groom

Meet Amy Kenyon from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Amy who has joined Married at First Sight UK series nine! Here's what you need to know including her age, job, and where she's from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has introduced new couples to the mix! That's right, joining the likes of Kieran and Kristina, Alex and Holly, Orson and Richelle, and Emma and Caspar is Amy Kenyon and Luke Debono.

Before their arrival the show had seen, rejection from Adam towards Polly, outbursts from Alex and even Eve and Charlie leaving the experiment. So with rumours that even loved-up Ross and Sacha have split, can Amy and Luke go all the way?

Well, after meeting on their wedding day there was an instant attraction, but Amy revealed she had quickly gotten the 'ick'. She told Luke that she likes cooking and he replied: "I eat with my eyes so I'm already full."

Ahead of the show, Amy said she'd make the perfect wife because she's "caring and very honest". She went on to say she'd leave her husband for David Beckham, Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds, so will Luke make the cut?

Here's everything we know about Amy so far, including an unexpected link to another MAFS groom.

Amy is a wedding planner. Picture: Instagram

Who is Amy from MAFS UK?

Amy is a wedding planner who has joined Married at First Sight series nine.

When she was asked who she thinks her mum and dad would want her with, she said: "I think my parents would love me to be with someone classy, somebody with manners and somebody that treats me like a gentleman... treats me like a princess!"

Where is Amy from MAFS from?

The Northern lass is from Blackburn. Amy describes herself as "spontaneous" and says she has a "lust for life". She might be from up north but she enjoys time in Ibiza, Spain.

She said one of the most spontaneous things she's done is book a flight for Ibiza the same day, she also said she went out there for three months one time.

How old is Amy from MAFS?

She is 27 years old.

What is Amy from MAFS' job?

Amy works as a wedding planner - very fitting for the show!

Her MAFS bio explains why she's in the experiment, as it reads: "Looking at wedding dresses and venues, and tasting cake samples every day, Amy is constantly reminded of just how single she is."

Does Amy from MAFS have Instagram?

Yes you can find her at @amyvictoriakenyon.

Luke and Amy met on Married at First sight. Picture: E4

Who is MAFS' Amy's ex?

According to the tabloids, Amy recently dated 2023 MAFS groom Arthur Poremba. Their source said they had been a string of dates before she 'disappeared'.

They said: "Amy and Arthur had been messaging each other for a little while. She then disappeared for three months to go on the show and then all of a sudden reappeared one day and he went ‘where the f--- did you go?’

“She said she couldn’t tell him so he asked her if she’d been on Married At First Sight and she confirmed she had.”

The source continued: “They ended up meeting up and going to a rave together after that, but didn’t get on romantically so decided not to pursue things.”

In Amy's introduction video she did admit that the worse thing she'd done was "leaving my partner to go off to Ibiza for three months".

Amy and Arthur follow each other on Instagram, so they are definitely mutuals but we don't know anything more about their alleged relationship.

Amy has joined MAFS 2023. Picture: E4

Who did Amy marry on Married at First Sight?

Amy was matched by the experts to prison education manger Luke.

There were immediately sparks on Luke's side as he was complimenting Amy from the get-go, she said he was "charming" be admitted she wasn't sure how to react to all of the "little comments" he was making.

She even went on to say she'd gotten the ick!

Read more Married at First Sight here: