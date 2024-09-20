Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Polly and Adam had a rocky start on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or did they split after filming?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has brought a dramatic new cast to our TV screens from a contestant who may have left the social experiment early, to a groom who spent time in military prison.

Polly and Adam were paired by the relation experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, however much like fellow contestants Caspar and Emma, Adam seemed to struggle to find that initial spark of attraction with Polly on their wedding day.

He shocked viewers during his wedding episode when he couldn’t even muster up a compliment for his wife after she walked down the aisle.

So do the couple make it through their challenges in the social experiment? Are MAFS UK’s Polly and Adam still together?

Adam did not feel an initial spark of attraction with Polly. Picture: Channel 4

Are Polly and Adam from MAFS UK still together?

Unfortunately, there’s no information just yet on whether Polly and Adam are still together after filming MAFS UK.

The couples have probably signed contracts not to reveal their relationship status until after the show has aired on television - so you won’t find too many answers online just yet.

For now, we’ll just have to dissect the crumbs, and the crumbs today are whether these two follow one another on Instagram to which the answer is no.

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t jump to conclusions based solely on the fact that they don’t follow one another, because that can be explained by several reasons, including the possibility that the producers of the show don’t want them to.

Polly felt that she and Adam had good chemistry to begin. Picture: Channel 4

However, one impossible-to-ignore giveaway is that their fellow cast members Caspar and Emma do follow one another, which means this is a choice.

This news might not surprise viewers of the show considering a huge point of contention between the pair arose almost immediately when Adam revealed that Polly was not his type, and couldn’t find it within himself to compliment her at her own wedding.

“She’s not my usual type. 10/10 for me would be petite, brunette, dark features, tanned, she’s not what I expected,” he said on the show. “Attraction is really important to me, if that doesn’t grow then I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.