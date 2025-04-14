What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him? Picture: HBO

By Katie Louise Smith

How did Eugene die in The Last of Us season 2? Why did Joel kill Eugene? The show completely changes his character from the game.

The Last of Us season 2 introduces several new characters into the mix, including familiar faces we know from the games (Dina! Jesse! Abby!) and a handful of completely new characters created for the show.

Joel's therapist Gail, played by the iconic Catherine O'Hara, is one of those brand new characters who does not exist in the games. She's first introduced in episode 1 when Joel (Pedro Pascal) arrives at her house for a therapy session.

We then learn that Gail was married to a man named Eugene, who was killed by Joel. Those who have played the game will instantly recognise Eugene's name, but who is he, what happened to him in the game and why did Joel kill him?

Here's everything you need to know about The Last of Us season 2's mysterious Eugene...

Why did Joel kill Eugene in The Last of Us season 2? Picture: HBO via YouTube

Who is Eugene in The Last of Us and what happened to him?

Eugene is an unseen character mentioned in the first episode of The Last of Us season 2. He's set to be played by Joe Pantoliano in the show, which means viewers will see more of him later down the line.

Eugene is married to Joel's therapist Gail and had presumably lived in Jackson for many years before Joel and Ellie arrived.

Eugene and Gail had been married for 41 years prior to his death, as she explains when she tells Joel that it's the first birthday she's spent alone in decades.

The show's version of the Eugene is completely different to the game's version of Eugene, and fans have already speculated that Eugene and Gail's love story might be told in a similar way to Bill and Frank's.

Catherine O'Hara's Gail was married to Eugene prior to his death. Picture: HBO

Why did Joel kill Eugene? How did Eugene die in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us season 2 has not yet revealed why Joel killed Eugene but based on the trailer, it will be revealed later in the season. In one scene, Joel can be seen standing behind Eugene with a gun pointed at his head.

In the episode, Gail tells Joel: "You shot and killed my husband. You killed Eugene, and I resent you for it. No, maybe a little more than that – I hate you for it. I hate you for it. Yes, I know you had no choice. I know that. I know I should forgive you. I've tried but I can't because of how you did it, and looking at your face, sitting in our home, makes me so f-----g angry."

Gail's comments suggest Joel was sadly forced to kill Eugene after he was bitten by an Infected while out on patrol. But some fans have even gone as far to theorise that Joel killed Eugene in order to keep Ellie's immunity a secret after he discovered the truth.

In the game, Ellie and Dina discover that Eugene died of natural causes (a stroke) at the age of 73 but it appears as though the show has massively deviated from that detail to better fit Joel's narrative and Gail's storyline.

Is Eugene in The Last of Us Part II game?

Yes, he is! But we never actually meet him in the game – we only see a photo of him and his family. Players only get to know who he is through what Ellie and Dina discover while on patrol.

In the game, the duo discover that Eugene had a secret outpost hidden in an old library full of cannabis plants and explicit magazines. He's also a Firefly and was friends with Tommy.

The game version of Eugene was also married to a woman named Claire and they had a daughter but it's unclear if they were still alive.

In the show, Eugene is married to Gail, not Claire. He was also a mentor figure to Dina but Joel now appears to have taken on that role in her life.

The Last of Us Part II's version of Eugene has been changed completely for the HBO series. Picture: Naughty Dog via YouTube

Who plays Eugene in The Last of Us season 2?

Eugene will be played by Joe Pantoliano in The Last of Us season 2, but he has not yet appeared.

With the plot details being kept under wraps, it's not yet known when he'll pop up but eagle-eyed fans have spotted him in the trailer for season 2. So stay tuned!

Joe has been in countless films and TV shows over the years but he's best known for his role as Ralph "Ralphie" Cifaretto in The Sopranos. He also played Cypher in The Matrix, Francis Fratelli in The Goonies and Captain Conrad Howard in the Bad Boys franchise.

Joe Pantoliano will play Eugene in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Getty

