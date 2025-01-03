Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating? Picture: Getty

Following her split from Stormzy, Maya Jama has been linked to Man City player Ruben Dias - but are they dating? Here's everything we know.

In 2023 fans of Love Island host Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy thought their dreams had come true when the pair announced they were back together after being split for four years. But sadly, almost a year later, they broke up for a second time.

Now, to kick of 2025, Maya has been romantically linked to Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias as Stormzy faces a ban from driving for using his phone at the wheel.

The TV presenter, who will be hosting Love Island All Stars this month, reportedly spent New Year with the 27-year-old athlete after meeting at the EMAs last November.

So, are Maya and Ruben the new it couple? Here's what we know.

Rúben Dias attends the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Maya Jama dating Ruben Dias?

According to a tabloid source Maya and Ruben have been secretly dating for months but neither of them have commented on the claims themselves.

The source said: “Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December.

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain.

"Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship."

Maya Jama attends the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

“They get on really well and obviously make a gorgeous couple, but it’s early days,” they said.

On Instagram, @gsm_hq (Game Set Match) shared extremely blurring images that are believed to be Maya and Ruben having a meal together.

They shared the images and said: "Apparently, the pair dined out at Sa Capella in Ibiza, on December 31st, joined by Maya’s close friend who also shared snaps from their dinner."

The pair do follow each other on Instagram but, if they are an item, that's as public as they've gone.

We'll update this page if Maya or Ruben break their silence on the dating speculation.

