Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

3 January 2025, 11:09

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?
Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following her split from Stormzy, Maya Jama has been linked to Man City player Ruben Dias - but are they dating? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2023 fans of Love Island host Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy thought their dreams had come true when the pair announced they were back together after being split for four years. But sadly, almost a year later, they broke up for a second time.

Now, to kick of 2025, Maya has been romantically linked to Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias as Stormzy faces a ban from driving for using his phone at the wheel.

The TV presenter, who will be hosting Love Island All Stars this month, reportedly spent New Year with the 27-year-old athlete after meeting at the EMAs last November.

So, are Maya and Ruben the new it couple? Here's what we know.

Rúben Dias attends the MTV EMAs 2024
Rúben Dias attends the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Is Maya Jama dating Ruben Dias?

According to a tabloid source Maya and Ruben have been secretly dating for months but neither of them have commented on the claims themselves.

The source said: “Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December.

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain.

"Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship."

Maya Jama attends the MTV EMAs 2024
Maya Jama attends the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

“They get on really well and obviously make a gorgeous couple, but it’s early days,” they said.

On Instagram, @gsm_hq (Game Set Match) shared extremely blurring images that are believed to be Maya and Ruben having a meal together.

They shared the images and said: "Apparently, the pair dined out at Sa Capella in Ibiza, on December 31st, joined by Maya’s close friend who also shared snaps from their dinner."

The pair do follow each other on Instagram but, if they are an item, that's as public as they've gone.

We'll update this page if Maya or Ruben break their silence on the dating speculation.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

TV & Film

The Traitors' Olivia 'Livi' Dean details losing her eye to childhood cancer

The Traitors' Livi opens up about losing her eye to cancer as a child

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

TV & Film

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where is The Traitors castle? The picturesque Scottish filming location revealed

TV & Film

The contestants on The Traitors sleep in their own individual lodgings

Where do the Traitors contestants sleep?

TV & Film

Tom Holland on why we never see him on a red carpet with girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland explains why he never walks red carpets with Zendaya

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits