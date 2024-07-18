Maya Jama Calls Out 'Cheeky' Paparazzi Abroad Amid Break Up From Stormzy

Maya Jama speaks out after Stormzy breakup announcement. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama is trying to protect her peace after announcing her break up from Stormzy.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday 17th July 2024, Love Island host Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy announced that they had split for a second time.

Their reason for breaking up was simply that things didn't work out but they assured fans that they are choosing to remain friends.

In their statement they said: "We're kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this'll work, but we're still kindly asking anyway)."

But of course, they were right as while she tries to enjoy some down time in between filming for Love Island Maya has felt she needs to address the paps.

Stormzy and Maya Jama split for a second time in July 2024. Picture: Getty

On her Instagram story Maya complained about the humidity of Mallorca, where Love Island is filmed, ruining her hair, before adding: "...And also you cheeky little cameramen that are hiding down road, please leave me alone.

"Please I just want to have a nice time," she said giggling with her friend off camera.

Of course Maya and Stormzy have had a super public relationship after meeting ten years ago in 2014 and that's why they released their break up statement to the world.

When they were first spotted together again after they reunited last year fans literally went feral with excitement.

Maya Jama calls on cameramen to leave her alone

The former couple broke up for the first time after five years in 2019 before rekindling their romance last summer, August 2023.

However less than a year on they have broken up for the second time, this time ending on better terms and choosing to stay friends.

They said: "We are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)."

