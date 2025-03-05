Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Charlie's hilarious Matt Murdock fan edit song choice. Vincent's chaotic impression of Charlie. The idea of Ben Affleck as multiverse Daredevil... Yes to all of the above.

They're baaaaaack! Daredevil and Kingpin are officially back in business – and this time, it's MCU business.

To celebrate the release of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, we caught up with stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin/Wilson Fisk) for an interview with a twist.

Picking their own interview questions, the Daredevil duo revealed which actors they'd love to see play the multiverse version of their characters, which song they want fans to edit their characters to and Charlie even spilled on former roommate and bestie Andrew Garfield's hidden talent...

Read more: Matthew Lillard joins MCU after being cast in Daredevil Born Again season 2

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of Daredevil (2015-2018), and picks up a few years after the events of the previous series. Charlie and Vincent return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Daredevil, respectively.

While it's the first time they're back on screen together, they have actually popped up in a couple of previous MCU projects in the past too.

Charlie made a surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and recently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Vincent reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye and Echo.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.

