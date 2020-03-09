How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan were just teenagers when they became members of One Direction – but how old are they now?

One Direction was put together on The X Factor in 2010, when the boys – including Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan – were hopeful teens aiming to carve out solo careers.

The stars were grouped together by Simon Cowell after auditioning separately and went on to reach the final of the TV series... and the rest is history!

Since then, 10 years have passed and the boys are still on hiatus, embarking on solo careers of their own after announcing their break in 2016.

But how old are Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik now? Here’s every age of the One Direction members…

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is 26 years old. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles was born on 26 February, 1994, making him 26 years of age.

For those of you into astrology, the ‘Falling’ singer is an Aquarius.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan turns 27 later this year. Picture: PA Images

Niall is 26 years old – his birthday is 13 September 1993, making him a Virgo.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne is the youngest of the group. Picture: PA Images

Liam is also 26 – he was born on 29 August 1993, meaning he matches with Niall in that his star sign is Virgo.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is the eldest in One Direction. Picture: PA Images

Louis is the oldest of the group at 28 years old.

He was born on Christmas Eve, on 24 December 1991, meaning his star sign is Capricorn.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik left 1D in 2015. Picture: PA Images

Zayn is 27 years old. His birthday is 12 January 1993 so, like Louis, he’s also a Capricorn.

The 'Pillowtalk' singer left the group in 2015, less than a year before the rest of the boys decided to take a hiatus.

