The Reaction From Harry Styles Fans To Getting 'Love On Tour' Tickets Is Too Adorable

24 January 2022, 13:53 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 15:08

Stylers are over the moon after getting tour tickets...
Stylers are over the moon after getting tour tickets... Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles fans have all been desperate to get their hands on Love On Tour 2022 tickets and their reactions are incredible...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles announced on January 19 that he will be bringing his Love On Tour into 2022 – and he's doing a leg of shows in the UK!

Of course, as the exciting news was revealed we all got a little hysterical at the prospect of seeing the 'Watermelon Sugar' live in action once again.

Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

As fans have been struggling to secure the extremely in-high-demand tickets, they've taken to social media to share the Styler mania – and we can't get enough.

Public sale began on Friday, January 28 and the mania hasn't died down since...

Harry Styles is returning to the road with a new tour
Harry Styles is returning to the road with a new tour. Picture: Getty

The 27-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to share his elation over his next string of concerts.

He wrote: "I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America.

"I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H," Harry capped off the post.

Before long, fans flooded Twitter and TikTok with their wishes to nab some of the coveted Love On Tour tickets.

One fane wrote: "Girls don’t want a relationship, they just want love on tour tickets to see harry styles live."

Another user tweeted out: "If money can’t buy happiness why do harry styles tickets exist?"

Fans have been manifesting their luck online as they entered the digital queues on ticketing sites.

Did you manage to bag a HS ticket?

