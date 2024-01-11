Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

11 January 2024, 10:19 | Updated: 11 January 2024, 10:43

The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024
The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Maya Jama had a cryptic response when we asked her about a potential Love Island: All Stars bombshell.

Love Island: All Stars is just days away from launch and after the line-up was confirmed, fans of the show are already wondering about possible bombshells.

Host Maya Jama joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from South Africa on Thursday morning and the guys got her thoughts on a former Islander they think might be a bombshell on All Stars… Kem Cetinay.

Kem recently joined Capital and when he told the team he couldn’t work in January because he was away, he sparked a theory he could be joining the All Stars cast and his series three co-star Georgia Harrison.

Sian said to Maya: “Normal series you get these bombshells right? And we’ve all been guessing here who might be joining that’s not been announced yet. And Kem – Chris and Kem were iconic on Love Island – now works at Capital.

Maya Jama reveals exclusive Love Island All Stars secrets!

She asked: “We were chatting to him about something and he said, ‘I can’t do January I’m away in Jan.’ And we were like, ‘Are you?! Where are you going?’ He’s not going to be popping up is he?.”

Maya replied: “I don’t know, is Kem single?” To which Roman confirmed: “He is single!”

It comes after Kem returned to Love Island in November 2023 for Love Island Games, alongside Maura Higgins who was hosting all the behind-the-scenes action for the show. While Kem was there to guest host a challenge, he said of the experience: “Never thought I’d be doing the walk into the Villa again.”

Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Getty

However, Kem’s already denied he’s heading back to the show that made him a household name alongside ex Amber Davies, taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share our clip of Maya, adding he’s back at work in two weeks.

We’ll see you soon then, Kem!

The Love Island: All Stars line-up was revealed a week before the show’s start date, unveiling series 10’s Mitch Taylor, series six’s Demi Jones and former exes from series seven, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are among the returning Islanders.

Kem Cetinay was on Love Island series three
Kem Cetinay was on Love Island series three. Picture: ITV2

Series one OGs Hannah Elizabeth and Luis Morrison are also heading back in nine years on from starring on the first season.

The new show will be five weeks long instead of eight and it’s just been revealed that Casa Amor has been axed from the new series.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

