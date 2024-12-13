Hailey Bieber congratulates Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco in subtle way

Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Despite the public narrative, Hailey Bieber showed Selena Gomez support following her engagement news.

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco after 18 months together earlier this week (Dec 12). She shared the news with a gorgeous picture of her ring and the caption: "forever begins now.."

Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B and Taylor Swift all congratulated the couple in the comments. One celeb of note who showed her support was Hailey Bieber, who didn't comment but did like the post as a way of congratulating her.

There has been a long-standing narrative that Hailey and Selena are in a lifelong feud due to Hailey being married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber.

Hailey has addressed this before, in an interview with The Circuit with Emily Chang, she said: "I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez — this pitting between two women and division between two women."

Picture: Instagram

The timeline of Justin's dating history with both Selena and Hailey is complicated, with him breaking up with Selena for the third time in 2014, then dating Hailey in 2015, splitting from her in 2016 and going back to date Selena in 2017.

Justin and Selena called it quits for good in March 2018 and Justin went on to rekindle things with Hailey in June 2018 - he then proposed to her a month later. Justin and Hailey have now been happily married for six years and welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in August this year.

Similar to Hailey, Selena has spoken out about their alleged feud on numerous occasions. Back in 2019, she sent a message to her fans saying: "I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.

"It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment."

Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Then again in 2023, she shared the following statement to her Instagram story: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate to bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

There have been reports that Selena and Benny got engaged in August but waited until now to share the news due to it being around the same time Hailey had her son. "They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would," a Daily Mail source has claimed.

This has not been confirmed by Selena or Benny but when the Biebers announced they were expecting in May, she did reveal she turned her Instagram comments off to "set boundaries".

Picture: Getty

“I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends. So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me,” Selena told to TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb, via Billboard.

"Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything I felt empowered by doing that, by saying, ‘This is just for me.’"

She didn't specifically say it was due to the pregnancy news, and Selena is known for switching it up when it comes to how she uses social media.

