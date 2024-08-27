What Is Justin And Hailey Bieber's Son Called? His Name And Its Meaning

27 August 2024, 14:38 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 14:45

What did Hailey and Justin Bieber name their baby?
What did Hailey and Justin Bieber name their baby? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their baby in August 2024, here's all about the name they chose for their first child.

After announcing their pregnancy news in May, Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first baby in August 2024.

Despite an overwhelming belief between fans that Hailey was going to have a baby girl, she gave birth to a baby boy. Justin revealed their son's arrival in a sweet Instagram post.

He captioned the post, 'WELCOME HOME JUSTIN BLUES BIEBER'. Their son, Jack, adorably has the same initials as his superstar father JB.

Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th
Jack Blues Bieber was announced on August 24th. Picture: Instagram

What is Justin Bieber's son called?

Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber named their baby 'Jack Blues Bieber'. The name not only follows a family tradition of JB initials as Justin's dad is called Jeremy Bieber, Jack is actually his dad's middle name.

The name doesn't seem to have any connection to Hailey's family as her father is called Stephen and her grandfathers were called Alexander and Eumir. But recently the Rhode owner said she isn't very close to her family anymore, telling W magazine: "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life.

"Because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family."

What is Hailey Bieber's daughter's name?

That's a bit of a trick question as Hailey has a son! She and husband Justin welcomed their baby Jack Blues in the summer of 2024.

There was huge speculation online that Hailey was going to have a girl, and that she was going to call her Plum Bieber, however fans were proved wrong as Justin announced the arrival of their son Jack.

Why is Hailey and Justin Bieber's son called Jack Blues?

The meaning of the name is sweet as, like we mentioned earlier on, the name follows a tradition of 'JB' initials in Justin's family and is his dad's middle name.

Hailey and Justin have received a lot of praise for using a common first name for their child with most celebrities favouring unique names in recent years.

