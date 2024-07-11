How Much Was Justin Bieber Paid For The Ambani Wedding? Inside His Mega Performance

Justin Bieber performed in India for an extravagant wedding. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

How much did Justin Bieber get paid for his performance at the Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations?

Justin Bieber spent a fair bit of time away from the mic following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis but in April 2024 he made a surprise appearance at Coachella and now he's flown out to India and performed at the pre-ceremony celebrations of the wedding of the century.

Tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest man in India, has been pulling out all the stops for the wedding of his son Anant Ambani who is set to marry Radhika Merchan. Back in March, Rihanna was pulled out her indefinite performance hiatus by Ambani and put on a pre-wedding gala show that she was reportedly paid $5 million.

It seems there's no icon Ambani can't win over as he even had Beyoncé perform at his daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities held in Udaipur city back in 2018.

But how much was Justin paid for his performance at the Ambani celebrations?

Justin Bieber has been back performing after his time away due to. Picture: Getty

How much did Justin get paid for the Ambani wedding?

Reports have said that Justin was paid a whopping $10 million for his performance at the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchan. Anant Ambani is the youngest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani so it's no wonder Justin's pay check was so hefty.

During his performance the dad-to-be sang dozens of hit songs including fan favourites “Baby,” “Love Yourself” and “Peaches.” The sum that Justin received has made him the highest paid artist to perform for the Ambani family.

Large fee or not, fans couldn't help but notice just how happy Justin looked when performing at the event.

And reflecting his joy, Justin took to Instagram to share a whole bunch of posts of his time at the wedding and with the Ambani family.

He shared a pic of him beaming with the happy couple, Anant and Radhika, which he captioned with three heart faces - so cute!

