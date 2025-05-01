Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Jacqui appeared to exchange numbers with Rory on their date and now Rory has spoken out.

'Backup' groom Rory has said he was 'stitched up' on MAFS Australia after his date with Jacqui was aired. Rory Lehmann was one of the alternative matches who met up with some of the cast during the final task on Married at First Sight.

When the final task was presented to Jacqui Burfoot and her on screen partner Ryan Donnelly, they both jumped at the chance. The task offered them the chance to see 'if the grass is greener on the other side' as they were given the opportunity to meet the person the experts almost matched them with.

While Ryan was off on a date with his 'backup' bride Vivienne, Jacqui met up with Rory who she described as "like an angel from heaven". And, from what was shown on the show, the date went so well that the pair exchanged phone numbers at the end.

Jacqui on her date with Rory. Picture: Nine

Jacqui was heard saying they should keep in touch and said she'd be out of the experiment in about 10 days. She even confessed this to the cameras when she was asked by producers if she'd told Ryan that she and Rory had exchanged numbers.

"No, but he didn't ask," she replied with a huge grin. However when the interaction aired on the show, Rory revealed what actually happened at the end of their date.

Rory told MAFS Uncensored he actually refused to give Jacqui his number after their date. After saying he was 'stitched up', he added: "Then she says at the end, 'oh we swapped numbers'. We didn’t swap numbers! I said no, I don’t feel comfortable giving my number to a married woman."

MAFS Uncensored added that he told them that Jacqui did slip her number to him but he claims he binned it on his way out of the restaurant.

After this, Jacqui went on to deny exchanging numbers with Rory. In a video posted to her IG story, she said: "No, Rory and I didn't exchange numbers. First of all, the catch-up was just friendly.

"We were getting along, there was no potential marriage material there between either of us, and we were just laughing about stupid stuff and being idiots and being friends."

She continued: "I gave him my number in case he had any questions about the filming stuff or had any issues in Sydney, that was it. [But] we didn't even text. I do not have his number, I've never spoken to this man ever since, and honestly, frankly, I didn't care to."

Jacqui was asked if she's told Ryan about exchanging numbers with Rory. Picture: Nine

Jacqui went on to refute claims that she'd been 'deceitful", saying: "It was a day away from Ryan, it was a good break, and in all honesty, all I told Rory was that I was going to be out of the experiment in 10 days, and basically I couldn't leave until Final Vows.

"So that was the context of those words. It was kind of like, I'm stuck here in the experiment and then I'll be gone, but that's essentially it. There was nothing flirty, nothing deceitful, and that’s it."

Following the task, Jacqui went back to Ryan with a newfound respect for him as she claimed: "The grass isn't greener on the other side, it's green where you water it. And Ryan and I are still watering ours."

