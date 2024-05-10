The Detail From Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement You Might Have Missed

Justin Bieber may have just teased new music. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Justin Bieber just tease new music? Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy and snuck in some other big news into the announcement.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced the wonderful news that they are expecting their first child together. They shared the news with a series of photos on Instagram.

Naturally we were all instantly excited by the news that baby Bieber's officially on the way but there was much more packed into their announcement.

The most obvious being that the couple, who have been plagued by divorce rumours, renewed their vows in a beautiful setting.

But there are two other major details that we picked up on that you might not have. The first is more obvious than the second...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they were having a baby on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

In the video, that both Hailey and Justin shared, the camera zooms into their hands showing off their matching eternity rings. Hailey's huge engagement ring was missing and instead her and Justin showed off stunning, simple, diamond Tiffany & Co bands.

Engagement and wedding ring expert at Lorel Diamonds, Laura Taylor, told us: “I would estimate that Hailey’s ring is worth upwards of £25,000 ($31,000) while Justin’s is worth £30,000 ($38,000).” That's a pretty penny!

Justin and Hailey also chose Tiffany for their wedding rings so "not only does this symbolise a continuation of the commitment they made to one another at their wedding, but it ensures that the new rings fit in seamlessly with their wedding rings," Laura said.

What a beautiful way to honour the renewal of their vows.

The second thing we spotted had to do with the music playing over the video. A gorgeous guitar instrumental played over the video, but it wasn't an instrumental at all.

At the very end of the song you can hear Justin's distinct voice singing, "I'm starting to reopen too".

Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal pregnancy

That's right, it seems Justin just teased brand-new music, Beliebers we are sooo back!

The folksy tune is different to his usual tunes, but it seems to reflect the very peaceful vibe of his life right now. If this is new music, this is massive as the 'Yummy' singer hasn't released any new music since he dropped his sixth album Justice in 2021.

He's also stepped away from the mic after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022. He made his first come back at a surprise event at the NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada in early 2024 and also performed as a surprise act at Coachella.

We don't know about you guys, but this feels like a full on JB resurgence.

