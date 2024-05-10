The Detail From Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement You Might Have Missed

10 May 2024, 09:59 | Updated: 10 May 2024, 11:55

Justin Bieber may have just teased new music
Justin Bieber may have just teased new music. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Justin Bieber just tease new music? Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy and snuck in some other big news into the announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced the wonderful news that they are expecting their first child together. They shared the news with a series of photos on Instagram.

Naturally we were all instantly excited by the news that baby Bieber's officially on the way but there was much more packed into their announcement.

The most obvious being that the couple, who have been plagued by divorce rumours, renewed their vows in a beautiful setting.

But there are two other major details that we picked up on that you might not have. The first is more obvious than the second...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they were having a baby on Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they were having a baby on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

In the video, that both Hailey and Justin shared, the camera zooms into their hands showing off their matching eternity rings. Hailey's huge engagement ring was missing and instead her and Justin showed off stunning, simple, diamond Tiffany & Co bands.

Engagement and wedding ring expert at Lorel Diamonds, Laura Taylor, told us: “I would estimate that Hailey’s ring is worth upwards of £25,000 ($31,000) while Justin’s is worth £30,000 ($38,000).” That's a pretty penny!

Justin and Hailey also chose Tiffany for their wedding rings so "not only does this symbolise a continuation of the commitment they made to one another at their wedding, but it ensures that the new rings fit in seamlessly with their wedding rings," Laura said.

What a beautiful way to honour the renewal of their vows.

The second thing we spotted had to do with the music playing over the video. A gorgeous guitar instrumental played over the video, but it wasn't an instrumental at all.

At the very end of the song you can hear Justin's distinct voice singing, "I'm starting to reopen too".

Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal pregnancy

That's right, it seems Justin just teased brand-new music, Beliebers we are sooo back!

The folksy tune is different to his usual tunes, but it seems to reflect the very peaceful vibe of his life right now. If this is new music, this is massive as the 'Yummy' singer hasn't released any new music since he dropped his sixth album Justice in 2021.

He's also stepped away from the mic after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022. He made his first come back at a surprise event at the NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada in early 2024 and also performed as a surprise act at Coachella.

We don't know about you guys, but this feels like a full on JB resurgence.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae's response to Hailey Bieber being pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague's Relatable Reaction To Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Post Malone reveals he lost 60 pounds by cutting one thing from his diet

Post Malone Explains Emotional Reason Behind His Weight Loss

Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel

Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together

Hailey Bieber’s Due Date And Pregnancy Details So Far

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits