Hailey Bieber and Justin Confirm Baby Bieber's On The Way

9 May 2024, 21:53 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 23:02

Hailey and Justin Bieber announce their pregnancy
Hailey and Justin Bieber announce their pregnancy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber is officially pregnant! She and Justin Bieber announced the news on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not long ago Justin Bieber shared photos of himself crying because of his 'love for Jesus' and no wonder he felt so blessed, his wife Hailey is pregnant!

Justin and Hailey's relationship has always been plagued with rumours and speculation, with many assuming Hailey was pregnant months ago.

Well now you don't need to speculate as Justin and Hailey both announced that they are having a baby in adorable Instagram posts.

Justin's posts included a video and seven photo's including one where they look like they might be renewing their vows... and Hailey only shared four photos go accompany to video.

They didn't caption the post, instead they just simply included each other's IG handle to share the announcement with each other.

Justin and Hailey announce that they've having a baby
Justin and Hailey announce that they've having a baby. Picture: Instagram @vanityfair

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

She is indeed. Hailey and Justin revealed their pregnancy to the world in posts on Instagram where they look sooo in love!

Hailey and Justin, who got married in 2018, have often spoken about having children but never revealed any plans to.

In May 2023 Hailey told The Sunday Times that the thought of having a baby 'scares' her because of how high profile her and Justin are.

She said: "I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

But now, Hailey seems to have conquered her fears alongside her husband and we really hope the world is kind to baby Bieber!

