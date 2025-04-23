Exclusive

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

23 April 2025, 17:36

Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

From Dickinson and her song 'Coast', to the Met Gala and her fiancé Josh Allen, Hailee takes a trip down memory lane with Capital Buzz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailee Steinfeld is the next star to take a trip down memory lane for our all-important 'My Life In 20 Questions'.

In honour of the release of Hailee's latest film Sinners (which is literally one of the best films of the year!), we put the super-talented star in the hot seat and handed her 20 questions about her life, career so far and everything in between.

From rating her iconic Met Gala looks to revealing her favourite song she's ever released, Hailee dives deep.

Hit play on the video below to watch Hailee's My Life In 20 rundown.

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In My Life In 20 Questions

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is now in cinemas. And trust us when we say, this is a film you need to see on the big screen!

Watch more Capital Buzz interviews here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

You season 5 release time: Here's what time You comes out on Netflix

Claudia Winkleman is bringing her celebrity pals to the Traitors castle in 2025

When does Celebrity Traitors UK start? Here's everything you need to know

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot

MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'

MAFS Australia's Ryan goes to court to request AVO against Jacqui after claiming she tried to "destroy" his life

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to "destroy" his life as he goes to court to seek restraining order against her
JoJo Siwa shares she now identifies as queer, rather than lesbian

JoJo Siwa says she's 'no longer a lesbian' and now identifies as queer

The Celebrity Traitors is finally coming to the UK

Celebrity Traitors UK viewers left confused as Bob Mortimer is missing from line up

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds after using fake house for Homestays with Ryan

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds after being 'exposed' for using fake house for Homestays

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey calls out fans for sending Abby actor Kaitlyn Dever hate

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey defends Kaitlyn Dever over Abby hate comments

Why did they kill Joel so early in The Last of Us? Creators reveal they thought about moving his death scene

The Last of Us boss explains why they killed Joel so early in season 2

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan slams new Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan slams new Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits