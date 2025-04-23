Exclusive

Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

From Dickinson and her song 'Coast', to the Met Gala and her fiancé Josh Allen, Hailee takes a trip down memory lane with Capital Buzz.

Hailee Steinfeld is the next star to take a trip down memory lane for our all-important 'My Life In 20 Questions'.

In honour of the release of Hailee's latest film Sinners (which is literally one of the best films of the year!), we put the super-talented star in the hot seat and handed her 20 questions about her life, career so far and everything in between.

From rating her iconic Met Gala looks to revealing her favourite song she's ever released, Hailee dives deep.

Hit play on the video below to watch Hailee's My Life In 20 rundown.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is now in cinemas. And trust us when we say, this is a film you need to see on the big screen!

