Hailey Bieber’s Due Date And Pregnancy Details So Far

10 May 2024, 10:45

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Getty/Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

When is Hailey Bieber’s due date for her first baby with Justin Bieber? Here’s everything we know so far about Hailey’s pregnancy details and when she’s due to give birth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey, 27, and husband Justin Bieber, 30, are expecting their first baby together, six years after getting married!

The couple made fans’ hearts whole as they confirmed Hailey is pregnant while seemingly renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony. Wearing a figure-hugging, white lace off-shoulder dress to show off her growing bump, Justin snapped photos of his wife in a huge field to mark the special occasion.

Fans speculated Hailey was pregnant after spotting her wearing a loose-flowing white dress just days prior to the couple confirming the news.

Hailey spoke about starting a family with Justin back in 2021, saying: “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Now that their baby is on the way, when is Hailey due, do they know the sex of their baby and have they picked names already? Here’s what we know.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are preparing to become parents
Hailey and Justin Bieber are preparing to become parents. Picture: Getty

When is Hailey Bieber’s due date?

It’s not been confirmed how far along Hailey is, but according to TMZ she’s just over six months pregnant, so baby Bieber could arrive at the end of summer, possibly August or September.

In the baby announcement video Hailey showcased her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging dress, but it’s not known how recently their adorable video was filmed.

Given how in touch she is with her huge fan base, she’ll likely share a few more bump updates as her pregnancy progresses.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

Is Hailey Bieber having a baby boy or girl?

Hailey and Justin haven’t yet confirmed the sex of their baby, they may even be waiting to find out when the little one arrives.

Regardless, all that matters is their baby arrives safely in full health.

Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal pregnancy

Does Hailey Bieber have a name for her baby yet?

Hailey and Justin reportedly have a name already picked out for their first baby, but they’re unlikely to share this with the world anytime soon.

According to PEOPLE’s source they’ve already started to decorate their nursery too: "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Congratulations, Biebers!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae's response to Hailey Bieber being pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague's Relatable Reaction To Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Post Malone reveals he lost 60 pounds by cutting one thing from his diet

Post Malone Explains Emotional Reason Behind His Weight Loss

Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel

Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel

TV & Film

Justin Bieber may have just teased new music

The Detail From Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement You Might Have Missed

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits