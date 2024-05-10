Hailey Bieber’s Due Date And Pregnancy Details So Far

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Getty/Hailey Bieber/Instagram

When is Hailey Bieber’s due date for her first baby with Justin Bieber? Here’s everything we know so far about Hailey’s pregnancy details and when she’s due to give birth.

Hailey, 27, and husband Justin Bieber, 30, are expecting their first baby together, six years after getting married!

The couple made fans’ hearts whole as they confirmed Hailey is pregnant while seemingly renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony. Wearing a figure-hugging, white lace off-shoulder dress to show off her growing bump, Justin snapped photos of his wife in a huge field to mark the special occasion.

Fans speculated Hailey was pregnant after spotting her wearing a loose-flowing white dress just days prior to the couple confirming the news.

Hailey spoke about starting a family with Justin back in 2021, saying: “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Now that their baby is on the way, when is Hailey due, do they know the sex of their baby and have they picked names already? Here’s what we know.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are preparing to become parents. Picture: Getty

When is Hailey Bieber’s due date?

It’s not been confirmed how far along Hailey is, but according to TMZ she’s just over six months pregnant, so baby Bieber could arrive at the end of summer, possibly August or September.

In the baby announcement video Hailey showcased her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging dress, but it’s not known how recently their adorable video was filmed.

Given how in touch she is with her huge fan base, she’ll likely share a few more bump updates as her pregnancy progresses.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

Is Hailey Bieber having a baby boy or girl?

Hailey and Justin haven’t yet confirmed the sex of their baby, they may even be waiting to find out when the little one arrives.

Regardless, all that matters is their baby arrives safely in full health.

Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal pregnancy

Does Hailey Bieber have a name for her baby yet?

Hailey and Justin reportedly have a name already picked out for their first baby, but they’re unlikely to share this with the world anytime soon.

According to PEOPLE’s source they’ve already started to decorate their nursery too: "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Congratulations, Biebers!

