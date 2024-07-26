Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

26 July 2024, 12:13 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 12:16

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?
Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Grace and Reuben left Love Island arm-in-arm but are they still dating now that they've left? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins found each other after both having been in other couples with the likes of Lola Deluca, Konnor Ewudzi and of course, Joey Essex.

But as one of the newest couples in the villa, the public voted them as least likely to work on the outside. Brutally stood on the '1st place' podium, Reuben said: "Fair enough to the public, but the only opinion I care about is Grace's."

"Exactly that and I'll prove you're wrong," Grace replied.

So, have they proved the public wrong? Here's what we know.

Reuben and Grace left the Love Island villa together
Reuben and Grace left the Love Island villa together. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Grace and Reuben still together?

Grace and Reuben left the villa looking very cosy. However, neither of them have been back online just yet so we have no signs as to whether or not they are still together.

Likely, they are on their travels back from Mallorca and we'll get some insight soon. But for now their Instagram captions still read 'I'm off to find love in the @loveisland villa!" so it looks as if they're not yet back on their socials.

However when they left the villa they did reveal plans to see each other's hometowns and families. "We are going to take every day as it comes but I'm going to go down to Surrey and he's also planning to visit me in Manchester," Grace said.

"I can't wait for us to have date night and meet the rest of each other's families. We are in a really good place and love being around each other so I'm excited to see where things go for us."

Grace and Reuben leave the villa on Love Island

Leaving the villa, she also said: "The fact that I'm leaving here with Reuben just makes it so much better, I'm not leaving on my won and I'm leaving with someone I've met and he's an amazing person.

"And yeah, I'm ready for the future."

"Obviously it's sad to leave everyone, however look who I've walked out with, I am winning regardless," Reuben gushed.

