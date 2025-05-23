Louis Tomlinson’s sister shares rare insight into Zara McDermott relationship

23 May 2025, 16:13

Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie has revealed what she thinks of his new relationship with Zara McDermott.
Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie has revealed what she thinks of his new relationship with Zara McDermott. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie has spilled the tea on her brother's new relationship with Zara McDermott.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott set the internet alight with dating rumours back in March when they were spotted together on what looked like a romantic date at a restaurant in Suffolk.

Sure enough, the rumours turned out to be true, because at the start of May the pair went “Instagram official” with their relationship when Louis left a pretty telling comment on a post shared by Zara.

Zara shared a snap of her working behind the scenes on an upcoming documentary about Thailand, which Louis commented on: “Proud of you x” - and let's just say, fans went wild.

But now with the pair's romance officially confirmed, Louis’ sister Lottie Tomlinson has shared what she thinks of her brother’s new romance.

Rumours started in March that Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson were dating.
Rumours started in March that Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson were dating. Picture: Alamy
The couple's relationship was 'confirmed' after Louis commented on Zara's Instagram post.
The couple's relationship was 'confirmed' after Louis commented on Zara's Instagram post. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Mirror, Lottie revealed she has met Zara, as she opened up about her impressions of their relationship so far. She said: “Yeah, she is amazing and they are really happy. I’m really happy for him.”

When asked if she thought the new couple would help out with her parenting duties, mum-of-two Lottie laughed, before she replied: “Hopefully, yeah.”

It seems like Lottie isn’t the only sister to give Zara the sibling seal of approval either, as Louis’ younger sister Daisy has also chimed in on their romance.

In the photo shared by Zara about her upcoming documentary, Daisy commented: “Clever and beautiful” - how sweet!

Lottie's comments on their relationship come as Louis and Zara have been spotted looking loved up while enjoying a break away in Costa Rica.

A clip of the pair shared online showed Louis taking turns to pose with different fans who had spotted him while out and about. When the fans asked if they could get a photo with Zara too, she replied: “You guys get a picture. Don’t worry about me, just get one with him.”

After taking a photo with each fan, Louis then wished them a nice day before turning to Zara and guiding her away with his hand on her back.

According to a source at the tabloids, Louis and Zara's relationship has been going from "from strength to strength".

Louis has reportedly been in Costa Rica for the last few weeks to record his album and so organised a first-class trip for Zara to visit him. The source explained: “It meant Zara was unable to attend the TV Baftas but she is keen to spend as much time with Louis as possible.

"He’s been out in Costa Rica for a few weeks recording his album and is keen to show her the sights.”

