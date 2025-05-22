Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer? Her law school and graduation explained

Has Kim Kardashian graduated from law school? Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer, has she passed the bar and which law school did she go to? Here’s all your questions about Kim's legal career answered.

Kim Kardashian made an unexpected pivot in her career when she announced in 2019 that had enrolled with the State Bar of California.

At the time, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that a recent visit to The White House had inspired her and that she wanted to “help change the system of clemency”, which refers to when someone is pardoned from a crime.

But six years have passed since Kim Kardashian’s unexpected announcement. So has Kim Kardashian graduated from law school and has she passed the bar? Here are all your questions about her legal career answered.

Kim Kardashian beamed as she celebrated her graduation. Picture: Instagram

Has Kim Kardashian graduated from law school?

Kim did not attend conventional law school, but instead attended an alternative legal education pathway called the Law Office Study Program (LOSP), which she has now graduated from. The course is typically four years long but Kim completed it in six years due to delays from Covid and other work commitments.

Kim shared the news that she had completed the programme in a post to Instagram, as she celebrated the achievement with friends and family in a backyard ceremony.

A video of the ceremony showed Kim seated on stage with a graduation cap on with the overlaid caption: “I finally graduated law school after 6 years!!!”.

The unknown filmer of the video also told the camera in the beginning: “Surprise graduation!”

Kim Kardashian completed her law apprenticeship. Picture: Getty

Jessica Jackson, who was one of the attorneys who sponsored Kim on the programme, applauded Kim in a speech at the ceremony.

She said: “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read."

“Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years.”

Kim Kardashian shared a video of the special moment on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Which law school did Kim Kardashian go to?

Kim didn’t apply to traditional law school when she decided to make a pivot in her already-busy career. Instead, she signed up for a four-year Law Office Study Program (LOSP), which allows “aspiring legal professionals” to “bypass traditional law school”.

The programme dictates that apprentices must work under the supervision of an experience attorney or judge while they work towards gaining legal education credits.

However, while the LOSP is an alternative education pathway for aspiring lawyers, it isn’t a total substitute for law school, as Kim still needs to pass the Bar exam to practice law in California.

Kim Kardashian celebrated with a backyard graduation ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Did Kim Kardashian pass the Bar?

Kim Kardashian enrolled on a four-year apprenticeship in 2018, which involved having to take the ‘baby bar’ exam.

The ‘baby bar’ exam is designed for applicants participating in California’s law office/judge’s chambers programme and it is taken at the end of the first year of the programme.

In 2021, Kim announced that she had passed the ‘baby bar’ exam after three previously failed attempts.

Announcing the celebratory news back in 2021, Kim wrote on Instagram: “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

In March this year, Kim also took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE). This exam is not part of the Bar, but it’s mandatory for a student without an accredited law school education to pass it if they want to qualify to take the Bar.

It is essential for students to pass the Bar if they want to acquire a law licence in a specific jurisdiction.

Does Kim Kardashian have a bachelors degree?

Kim does not have a bachelor’s degree, the programme she completed is instead known as “reading the law” and gives candidates the opportunity to qualify for the bar through an alternative law pathway.

