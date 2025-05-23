JoJo Siwa gushes she's "so happy" after first public Chris Hughes kiss

JoJo Siwa gushes she's "so happy" after first public Chris Hughes kiss. Picture: Instagram / People Magazine

By Abbie Reynolds

"I didn't think humans were supposed to feel that happy, I think we are."

It seems that despite just recently splitting from her partner Kath Ebbs, JoJo Siwa is truly in her lover girl era. And we think we know who's responsible for that.

After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo and former Love Island star Chris Hughes struck up an unlikely friendship that seems to officially be romantic now that they've been papped kissing in a pool in Mexico. While JoJo and Chris have struggled to define their relationship, they've been open about how special their connection is.

In the days following JoJo and Chris' Mexico trip, the former Dance Moms star has been gushing over how happy she is.

Chris Hughes shared pictures from his trip to Mexico. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to People magazine, JoJo said: "I'm in such a great place, I am so so happy. I actually said to somebody the other day, 'I don't think humans are meant to feel this happy'.

"And that somebody was like, 'No I think you are actually'. And it's good happy."

With a huge grin she added: "It's interesting that I didn't think humans were supposed to feel that happy, I think we are."

This comes after her split from Kath, which happened at the CBB after party. Explaining her side of the breakup, JoJo told The Viall Files podcast: "All of a sudden, we’re at the wrap party for Big Brother, I'm getting cussed out.

"I understand why they’re angry and why they’re coming at me. But I also keep reiterating, like, 'I’m not in a place to talk.' By the sixteenth time someone asks you, 'Are you happy? Do you wanna end things?', you're gonna just spew your guts."

JoJo added: "I said, 'If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes.' That, obviously, was taken as yes."

JoJo and her ex Kath at the GLAAD awards. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Kath has expressed reaching mental lows following their split from JoJo. Speaking to Betches, they said: "There have been so many times in the past month when I’ve thought about disappearing when this all feels way too overwhelming.

"The person who used to be my support system has not only vanished but turned against me and allowed this behavior to continue towards me. Everyone’s talking about me, but not to me.

"I feel voiceless, and that’s a really big trigger for me because of things that I’ve grown up with. People are calling me names. People are making assumptions about my character. And when you’re in it, it feels like it’s never going to go away."

While loved-up pictures and kissing in a pool might be enough to confirm that JoJo and Chris are dating, they've not actually revealed that they're an item.

However, JoJo recently gave away a huge clue that she's not single while on Page Six's podcast Virtual Reali-Tea. The 'Bulletproof' singer was asked if there were any celebrities that she wanted to 'shoot her shot with' now that she's in her 'single girl era'. She replied: "Erm, no. I'm happy where I'm at."

The hosts then pressed: "Do you enjoy being single?"

But JoJo maintained: "I'm happy where I'm at, for sure."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seen kissing as relationship is confirmed

JoJo's mum Jessalyn has also shared some adorable candid moments of JoJo and Chris together in Florida. What ever's going on, everyone deserves to feel the happiness JoJo has right now!

