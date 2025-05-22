Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby announce brand new podcast

By Kathryn Knight

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby have launched a brand-new video podcast: Capital Breakfast After the Show, Show.

We've just announced a brand-new visual-first podcast Capital Breakfast: After the Show, Show! with hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby.

Jordan, Chris and Siân wake up the nation every weekday on Global’s flagship Capital Breakfast show and now fans of the radio show will be able to listen and watch their favourite trio for even longer on this weekly podcast.

For the first time, the much-loved hosts will take listeners behind the scenes of Capital Breakfast, sharing all the moments that never make it to air - the unfiltered, untamed, and strictly off-air stories.

From what really happens when the mics are down, to the most awkward celebrity interviews, unexpected studio giggles, and the texts from listeners they couldn’t read out on air - nothing is off limits.

The podcast will also feature their weekly highlights, never-before-heard backstage gossip from the biggest showbiz events, and what it’s really like to interview the world’s biggest stars. And here’s the best part - fans can watch the whole thing too.

After the Show, Show! will be available to stream on Global Player, as well as all major podcast platforms. Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North said: “We can’t quite believe they’ve actually given us more time with a microphone — but here we are! ‘After the Show, Show!’ is all the bits that don’t make it to air in the morning… and probably for good reason.”

Chris Stark said: “We’re giving our listeners all the behind-the-scenes bits, the stories we didn’t have time for and a whole lot of extra nonsense – including Quotes from the Notes, where we pull out the most ridiculous things we’ve said in the studio, totally out of context.”

Siân added: “We’re absolutely buzzing to share this podcast with everyone and so excited to let our listeners in on the stuff that usually stays in the studio…!”

