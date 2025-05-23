Is Italian Brainrot offensive? Why people are criticising the trend

23 May 2025, 17:42

Is Italian Brainrot offensive? Tralalero Tralala and Bombardino Crocodilo's original audios have raised concerns
Is Italian Brainrot offensive? Tralalero Tralala and Bombardino Crocodilo's original audios have raised concerns. Picture: AI Italian Brainrot/Wiki
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The original Tralalero Tralala and Bombardino Crocodilo videos have been heavily criticised on social media over their offensive audios.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Italian Brainrot has taken TikTok – and school classrooms! – by storm, and if you currently have no idea what it is, it's only a matter of time before Ballerina Cappuccina begins to flood your For You Page.

The latest Gen Z/Gen Alpha slang meme trend involves a whole host of AI-generated characters with completely made-up Italian sounding names and ridiculous backstories.

Tralalero Tralala, Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Brr Brr Patapim are amongst those truly wild fever dream characters, but why are people saying they're offensive?

While the AI characters and their names are just nonsensical and low-key entertaining to say, some users have expressed concern that the extended stories associated with some characters are insulting and offensive.

The Italian Brainrot trend started with Tralalero Tralala
The Italian Brainrot trend started with Tralalero Tralala. Picture: AI Italian Brainrot/Wiki

Is Italian Brainrot offensive?

Visually, the Italian Brainrot characters themselves are not offensive at all. The only concerning thing about the visuals is the fact that they are AI-generated – but that's a whole different story.

The extended audio that accompanies a couple of those character videos is what is raising red flags amongst some social media users. The two main concerns are Tralalero Tralala and Bombardino Crocodilo.

In the original TikTok videos, the text-to-speech voiceover speaks the character's names followed by a length story that is usually complete gibberish and often unintelligible. But in some cases, the longer audios include phrases that can be translated into English.

In Tralalero Tralala's case, the original audio features a voiceover that some have said mocks religion and includes inappropriate and blasphemous language.

And with Bombardino Crocodilo, who is depicted as a military bomber plane with the head of a crocodile, users have grown concerned that the original audio mocks the deaths of children in Gaza.

Bombardino Crocadilo's original audio has raised concerns on social media
Bombardino Crocadilo's original audio has raised concerns on social media. Picture: AI Italian Brainrot/Wiki

For the most part, the viral audios have now been cut down to just the character's names, and new versions without any problematic language have popped up but the longer audio is still being repeated by young kids who have no idea what it means.

So, to avoid sharing any problematic audio associated with the trend, it's probably just best to stick to sharing those ridiculous videos of the love triangle between Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala and Tung Tung Tung Sahur... and try not to get the song stuck in your head.

I am Tung Tung Tung Sahurrrr, and I love Ballerinaaaa Capuccinaaaaaa...

Read more internet news here:

WATCH: Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

Lilo & Stitch Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz' | Maia Kealoha & Sydney Agudong

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Internet News

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

TV & Film

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

What does HG and HB mean on TikTok?

What does HG and HB mean on TikTok? Text slang explained

What is Italian Brainrot and who are the characters?

What is Italian Brainrot? Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala and the TikTok trend explained
How to listen to Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World podcast

How to listen to Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World podcast

What does 789er mean on TikTok?

What does 789er mean on TikTok? Meaning explained and original video

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

TV & Film

What does the 'reheating nachos' meme actually mean? Here's the full explainer

What does 'reheating nachos' meme mean? The viral trend explained in full

News

Nikocado Avocado responds to claims he's using AI amid shock weight loss transformation

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado reveals "truth" behind shock weight loss 'social experiment'

News

Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained

Temptation Island Spain's Montoya and Anita cheating explained in full

TV & Film

More Internet News

All the best Super Bowl halftime memes with Kendrick Lamar and his Drake diss

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his Drake diss

News

Beyoncé's shock reaction to Best Country Album win is now a meme

Beyoncé's viral shock reaction to winning Best Country Album is now a meme

News

Who is GK Barry?

Get to know GK Barry: Real name, age, famous girlfriend, Netflix debut, height & more

TV & Film

Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral

What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained

TV & Film

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok

What Is The Most Liked Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What Is The Most Viewed Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

What is 690452 on TikTok?

What does 690452 mean? The TikTok trend explained

Donald Trump 'eating pets' memes go viral after Kamala Harris debate

Donald Trump "Eating Pets" Memes Go Viral After Wild Kamala Harris Debate Comments

News

Nikocado Avocado shocks viewers with major "social media experiment" weight loss transformation

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Shocks Internet With "Social Experiment" Weight Loss Transformation

News

What does RCTA mean on TikTok? Here's what you need to know

What Does RCTA Mean On TikTok? The Controversial 'Race Change' Trend Explained