Exclusive

Jessie J accidentally announces fifth album live on Capital Anthems

Jessie J accidentally announces fifth album live on Capital Anthems. Picture: Global / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

During Jessie J's Capital Anthems takeover she let slip that her fifth album is on its way!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For the Heartbeats of the world - and any casual Jessie J fans - Jessie's 2025 comeback has been the gift that keeps on giving.

In March the confirmed STB performer announced her return to music and went on to release the single 'No Secrets' just a month later. Now, to celebrate the release of her latest single 'Livin' My Best Life' this May, Jessie joined Capital Anthems' Miranda Burns for the ultimate radio takeover.

Reacting to a whole week of her uplifting banger 'Livin' My Best Life', the mum-of-one expressed her gratitude for still being able to put out music 15 years after her career started with 'Do It Like A Dude' in 2010.

Jessie J during her Capital Anthems takeover. Picture: Global

"Honestly I just feel so grateful that I'm still able to do this. I've been doing this a long time, like [Do It Like A] Dude came out 15 years ago," she said.

And before she even realised she'd said it, she added: "I've done a lot, this is my fifth album that's going to be coming out later this year... that was an exclusive!"

"Yeah, Livin' My Best Life has been in my phone for five years and I'm just so happy it's out there and people can listen to it in our four days of summer." We have a feeling the sun is going to last a bit more than 4 days this year, so 'LMBL' is going to be on repeat.

Jessie J performs 'The Award Goes To' on stage during the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Jessie first 'stomped, stomped' into the music scene with 'Do It Like A Dude' all the way back in 2010, and later flew into stardom with her hit 'Price Tag' which topped the UK charts in February 2011.

This success was followed by the release of her debut album 'Who You Are' which included bangers like 'Nobody’s Perfect' and 'Domino'.

In 2013 she dropped her second album 'Alive' which included fan fave tunes like 'Sexy Lady' and 'Wild'. A year later she returned with her third album 'Sweet Talker' which included the banger 'Bang Bang' with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

During her Capital Anthems takeover, Jessie revealed the song 'Lady Marmalade' sung by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa and P!nk actually inspired 'Bang Bang'.

"When I was young I remember this influencing me so much. All these amazing woman coming together," she said.

Jessie also released a Christmas album in 2018 titled 'This Christmas Day', so her next album is officially her fifth studio album.

Speaking to Capital's Jimmy Hill earlier on in the week, Jessie spoke about the little things that she's grateful which inspired the record 'Livin' My Best Life'. She told our listeners: "Really think about the things that are in your life that you love.

"If it's just like the way the light comes in through your window in the morning or the smile that you get to look at on someone in your life's face that you get to see everyday."

Jessie added: "We have to remember our blessings, we have to have perspective, especially with where the world is at. We all have things that someone else wishes they had."

I don't know about you but a fifth Jessie album is what I'm grateful today.

Read more music news here: