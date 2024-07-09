Love Island's Reuben Collins, Age, Height, Football Team & More

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Reuben Collins including his age, height, football team and more.

Reuben Collins barrelled into the Love Island full of energy and his eyes firmly set on Uma Jammeh.

Unafraid of confrontation, he told Uma he'd tell Wil Anderson - who she's coupled up with - that he's going for her, with her sat by him. "I like an audience," he affirmed.

Reuben entered the villa alongside fellow bombshell Josh Sunday Oyinsan, who he already seems to be best buds with. He and Josh whisked Jessy Potts, Mimii Ngulube and Uma off for a double(ish) date.

But who is this bombshell full of energy? Here's what we know.

Who is Reuben Collins?

Reuben is a late arrival to Love Island 2024, who made his intentions to get to know Uma very clear. However, outside of the villa he is a semi-professional footballer.

What football team does Reuben Collins play for?

The islander plays for Chertsey Town FC, he's previously played for clubs like AFC Wimbledon and Truro City.

How old is Love Island's Reuben Collins?

The sportsman looking for love is 23 years old, the same age as Uma and Wil however on their date Uma discovered he's younger than her because he's a December baby, whereas she's a Leo born in August.

What is Love Island's Reuben Collins job?

When he's off of the pitch, Reuben works as an account assistant.

Where is Reuben Collins from?

Reuben lives in Surrey, but if you watched him on Love Island you'll know he can speak Spanish - although he's not from Spain.

What is Love Island's Reuben Collins' Instagram?

You can find Reuben's Instagram here: reubencollins_

How tall is Love Island's Reuben Collins?

According to his player data, Reuben is 1.94 metres which is over 6 foot.

Before entering the villa he said his fellow islanders should know that, "Sometimes I can be a bit too honest. At the end of the day I’ll go for who I want and if I have to step on toes I will.

"I don’t mind making a bit of a fool of myself. I love a bit of eye contact. I speak a little bit of Spanish, so I’ll use that to get the girls’ attention."

