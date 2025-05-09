Wicked's Marissa Bode calls out Met Gala for lack of disability inclusivity

9 May 2025, 15:53

Wicked's Marissa Bode has urged the Met Gala to be more inclusive for people with disabilities
Wicked's Marissa Bode has urged the Met Gala to be more inclusive for people with disabilities. Picture: @marissa_edob via TikTok, Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"We belong in fashion!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wicked's Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose, has taken to social media to call out the lack of disability inclusivity at the Met Gala, as well as the wider fashion industry.

With the release of Wicked, Marissa made history as the first actress who uses a wheelchair to portray Elphaba's younger sister. (Cesily Collette Taylor, who plays younger Nessarose, is also a wheelchair user.)

And since it came out, she has used her platform to call for more representation and inclusivity for actors with disabilities across the industry. Marissa has also called out ableist jokes about her character.

Off the back of the film's success and Marissa's red carpet appearances during promo, many fans were expecting (and hoping) to see the star appear on the Met Gala red carpet alongside Cynthia Erivo, who also attended. But she sadly didn't.

Now, Marissa has posted a video urging the Met Gala and the industry at large to do more for non-able bodied people.

Wicked star Marissa Bode has used her platform to call for better representation for disabled people
Wicked star Marissa Bode has used her platform to call for better representation for disabled people. Picture: Getty

In the first video posted on her TikTok, Marissa said: "Happy Met Gala day! What am I hoping to see at the Met Gala? Disabled people. This is another year of me once again asking where are all the disabled people?

"Stairs should not just be a full aesthetic. Be inclusive. Where are the disabled people? That's my thought, goodbye!"

In the caption, she wrote: "Disabled people of all sorts should be invited. Invite more than one of us! We’re more than just something to be scratched off a diversity checklist. We belong in fashion!"

"Sorry one more thing about the Met Gala, but also the fashion industry, acting industry as a whole. Disabled people have been screaming for years, for years, to be included," she added in a lengthy follow-up.

"Not just, 'Oh, you can book this one special diversity shoot, oh you can be a part of this one special episode'," she continued. "I mean included included, regularly, more than the one and only disabled person being included in something hire multiple of us because we do often exist in the same spaces in real life together. 

"And while none of us need some saviour to come and rescue us per se, all we want is to be heard and listened to and included."

Marissa went on to urge people to start questioning things in their everyday life in order to make spaces more accessible and to "[fight] alongside disabled people." She also extended that to people in the industry, too.

"If you're in the industry and have the means to do so, 'Hey, why aren't there other disabled people at the Met and who can I talk to to help that happen?" she said. "Why aren't there a ton of disabled people in the entertainment industry as a whole? Who can I talk to to make that happen?'"

"Because disabled people have been screaming from the rooftops forever because again no one else seems to. I am begging others and non-disabled people to uplift those voices and question those within your spaces. And more people within power to step it up.

"If y'all are truly allies then do the work. Help us all get there because we cannot do this on our own."

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unseen 'diary cam' footage from the show

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

TV & Film

Rhi and Jeff responded to claims their romance was 'staged'.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff shut down claims their marriage was ‘staged’

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term following backlash

MAFS Australia's Eliot defends use of controversial term after backlash

TV & Film

Carina made a shocking admission about Billy and the reunion.

MAFS Australia’s Carina claims Billy asked her to ‘fake being a couple’ at the reunion

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits