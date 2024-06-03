5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Mimii Ngulube

3 June 2024, 21:00

Get to know Love Island star Mimii Ngulube
Get to know Love Island star Mimii Ngulube. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Mimii Ngulube? Here's everything you need to know about the mental health nurse looking for love - from her age, job, where she's from and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prepped to bring style and therapy to the Love Island villa is mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube. The 24-year-old is part of the stunning cast looking for love this summer.

That's right, our fave dating show is back again but with a fresh cast, new rules and exciting new game play!

Mimii has opted for the show because she's not had success in dating so far, she said: "I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!" Well here you are Mimii...

We can't wait to get to know the beauty who hails from Portsmouth, and why wait! Here's everything you need to know about the islander gracing our screens.

Mimii is in the Love Island villa this summer
Mimii is in the Love Island villa this summer. Picture: Instagram

5 facts about Love Island's Mimii Ngulube:

  1. Mimii recently finished a degree in Mental Health nursing.
  2. She says she's good at getting her friends to "open up" and expects to be the "designated therapist" in the villa.
  3. The islander is also an actress and enjoys performing theatre shows. In a production of Grease in Portsmouth, Mimii played the part of Marty.
  4. Mimii loves dressing up and says she'll bring style to the villa.
  5. She is anti love triangles and refuses to get into one on the show, she said: "I'm not about to sit in a triangle for too long. Like, at that point, it's just go to her because I don't have time – and don't come back either."
Mimii is a mental health nurse
Mimii is a mental health nurse. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Mimii Ngulube? Where is Love Island's Mimii Ngulube from?

Age: 24 

From: Portsmouth

Job: Mental Health Nurse

Instagram: mimiitafara

Mimii said she's in the villa because the pool in Portsmouth is 'not giving', whether she means the dating pool or swimming pool she's definitely going to find a better one on Love Island.

As well as looking for a man, 'girls girl' Mimii is looking to make friends in the villa. Ahead of the show, she said: "My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

