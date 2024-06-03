5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Mimii Ngulube

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
3 June 2024, 21:00
Who is Love Island's Mimii Ngulube? Here's everything you need to know about the mental health nurse looking for love - from her age, job, where she's from and more.
Prepped to bring style and therapy to the Love Island villa is mental health nurse Mimii Ngulube. The 24-year-old is part of the stunning cast looking for love this summer.
That's right, our fave dating show is back again but with a fresh cast, new rules and exciting new game play!
Mimii has opted for the show because she's not had success in dating so far, she said: "I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!" Well here you are Mimii...
We can't wait to get to know the beauty who hails from Portsmouth, and why wait! Here's everything you need to know about the islander gracing our screens.
Age: 24
From: Portsmouth
Job: Mental Health Nurse
Instagram: mimiitafara
Mimii said she's in the villa because the pool in Portsmouth is 'not giving', whether she means the dating pool or swimming pool she's definitely going to find a better one on Love Island.
As well as looking for a man, 'girls girl' Mimii is looking to make friends in the villa. Ahead of the show, she said: "My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man."
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.