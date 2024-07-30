Are Love Island Winners Mimii And Josh Still Together?

30 July 2024, 15:41

Are Mimii and Josh still dating outside of the villa?
Are Mimii and Josh still dating outside of the villa? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were crowned winners of Love Island season 11 but are they still together and dating or have they split? Here's what we know.

Beating sweethearts Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan won Love Island series 11.

Mimii had one hell of a journey in the villa after falling for Ayo Odukoya, who ended up coming fourth with Jess Spencer, but ending up single after Casa Amor.

Her journey changed when Josh walked into the villa alongside Reuben Collins, who left arm-in-arm with Grace Jackson. Josh made it clear from the get-go that he had his eyes set on Mimii and remained patient while she figured out her feelings for Ayo.

His patience paid off as not only did he and Mimii make things 'exclusive' on the show they went on to be crowned the winners of the series proving to be public's faves.

So are they still dating now that they are back in the real world? Here's what we know.

Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024
Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Mimii and Josh still together?

Josh and Mimii are still very much together!

After they were crowned winners they went on the Love Island: Aftersun podcast where they spoke to Indiyah Polack and spoke about how surreal things are but confirmed that aren't quite boyfriend and girlfriend yet.

"We love the fact that every one loves us together but the pace that we're going at is good for me, it's good for her," Josh said with Mimii adding, "it's natural".

But things are definitely moving the right direction as they also spoke about cooking for one another when they get home. Mimii, who's family is from Zimbabwe, even said she'll learn how to perfect Nigerian Jollof rice for Josh.

Mimii and Josh have said they are looking forward to meeting each other's families
Mimii and Josh have said they are looking forward to meeting each other's families. Picture: ITV

Outside of the villa Josh said he's excited to do "proper real stuff" with Mimii, he explained: "I'm looking forward to spending time with her, introducing her to my boys, meeting her friends, her family and what not."

Mimii agreed and addressed the distance between their bases, saying that she's looking forward to seeing more of London, where he lives, and him coming down to Portsmouth, where she lives.

