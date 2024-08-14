How Love Island's Grace Was Scouted For The Same Season As Ex Joey Essex

14 August 2024, 11:06

Grace has revealed how she was found to be on the same season of Love Island as Joey Essex
Grace has revealed how she was found to be on the same season of Love Island as Joey Essex. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex's ex Grace Jackson has spilled on how she ended up on the same Love Island season as him.

Love Island season 11 was definitely one for the reality TV history books, with Joey Essex appearing as the show's first ever celebrity contestant.

Grace Jackson entered during the second week, where it was revealed that she was Joey's ex and they quickly rekindled their romance.

Of course this was a genius move by the producers, however Grace has now revealed that it was some what of a coincidence.

Grace Jackson said she's 'so glad' she was on season 11 of Love Island
Grace Jackson said she's 'so glad' she was on season 11 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to former islander Chloe Burrows on her podcast 'Chloe Vs World', Grace said that she was supposed to go on the winter edition of the show in January 2023, which included the likes of Samie Elishi and Tom Clare.

"I was supposed to go on as a bombshell but it was after Casa [Amor] and I felt like, it's very risky, I don't know if that's in my personality," she explained, adding that she had been in touch with the same agent who scouted Samie.

"I don't want to actually go in and fully split couples up that far [into the show]. It's difficult even at the start, let alone after Casa and all that."

Grace and Joey were coupled up in the villa before Jessy Potts entered the villa
Grace and Joey were coupled up in the villa before Jessy Potts entered the villa. Picture: ITV

She went on to say they approached her again for the summer one, which saw Sammy Root and Jess Harding win, but due to travelling so much she said it wouldn't fit in with her work.

"He text me this year and was like, 'are you still single?', and he was like, 'third time lucky?'. And told him I really don't think I could because the process is so long.

"But then he was like, 'you know what third time lucky, just give it a go', and then, yeah," she said.

Grace and Reuben leave the villa on Love Island

Grace said she's "so glad" she went on season and honestly, the lovers to enemies to friends trope with her and Joey was such a key part in how entertaining the show was, can you imagine it any other way?

She left the show arm-in-arm with Reuben Collins who, at the time of writing, she's still dating.

