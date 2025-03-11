Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Are Morena and Tony from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This year's series of MAFS Australia has been underway since the end of January Down Under, but now it's finally on UK screens and we're dying to know the scoop on all the new couples.

Among them is this year's oldest match, Morena and Tony, who certainly saw sparks fly when they first met at the altar on their wedding day. They quickly discovered they were on the same page when it came to what was most important to them in a partner.

But while Morena and Tony might have a shared sense of values and love of adventure, have they managed to continue growing their relationship or have they called it a day? Here’s what we know.

**Beware, spoilers ahead!**

MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony. Picture: Nine

Are Morena and Tony from MAFS Australia still together?

The couple hit it off from the moment they first locked eyes on their wedding day, as they revelled in their shared sense of adventure and love of life.

Both the bride and groom have been married before, with Tony previously married twice and Morena married once in a relationship of 29 years.

On their wedding day, Morena, a mother of two, made it very clear to her new husband that she needed someone who would support her role as a full-time carer to her son.

There was one slight bump in their day when a wedding guest suggested that Morena, 57, might perhaps be a tad too old for Tony, 53.

But Tony handled it like a total gentleman, as he hit back at the suggestion with a smooth: “I think I have the most beautiful woman here.” Adorbs!

MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony. Picture: Nine

While things initially seem to go smoothly between Morena and Tony, unfortunately their relationship took a bit of a downward turn after the honeymoon.

Tony struggled to open up to his new wife, driving a wedge between them, which culminated in him temporarily leaving the experiment.

Understandably, the incident left Morena feeling unwanted, as she told the camera: “I'm gutted. He doesn't even want to spend time with me, even as a friend.

“He's making it really difficult because he behaves like a five-year-old. I just don't get it."

Eventually, Tony returned to the experiment but suddenly revealed that he was actually looking for a younger bride so he could have children.

He said: “When I came in, I wanted someone that was a bit younger than me who was still gonna have kids”.

But Morena wasn’t overly convinced by the revelation, as she admitted to the show’s producers that she thought it was “very strange”.

Are Morena and Tony still together after MAFS Australia filming?

MAFS started airing Down Under at the end of January, but while it might be over a month ahead of the UK schedule, Australian viewers are still yet to see who makes it to Final Vows.

So at the time of writing, we still don't know for sure if Morena and Tony make it all the way, but if we're honest, things aren't looking too good for the couple.

But for now, keep an eye on this page for any updates as we’ll let you know as soon as we hear of any developments!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.