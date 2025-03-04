Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

4 March 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 21:26

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together? Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie and Dave hit it off immediately at their wedding but did they make it to final vows and are they still together?

MAFS Australia has been airing Down Under since late January and now that it's finally reached UK screens, it's only a matter of time before everyone becomes as obsessed with Jamie and Dave as everyone in Aus.

After being matched by the MAFS Australia experts, Jamie and Dave are quick to emerge as one of the strongest and most popular couples. Here's everything we know about their journey so far, and whether or not they're still together.

Spoilers ahead, obviously!

Are Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia still together?

Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia have become one of the most popular couples of the season
Jamie and Dave from MAFS Australia have become one of the most popular couples of the season. Picture: Nine

From the moment they saw each other walking down the aisle, Jamie and Dave looked set to become one of the more solid couples in this season of MAFS Australia.

In her intro, Jamie, 28, said her dream man was someone who was a "cross between David Beckham and someone who's done 20-to-life"...

Enter 6ft 6, tattooed builder and footy player Dave – described as "the big friendly giant" by expert John Aiken. The 36-year-old entered the experiment to find someone to connect with and have fun, and it looks like he may have found it in Jamie.

Of course, it's still very early days for people watching in the UK but the couple have gone from strength to strength and are currently still together in the experiment.

Are Jamie and Dave still together after MAFS Australia filming?

Well, all signs point to yes if Jamie and Dave's latest interviews are anything to go by... However, she has stressed how important it is to her to abide by the show's rules and keep the narrative going for the sake of the audience watching at home.

In an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, Jamie called out her fellow cast mates for spoiling their post-show relationship statuses.

"If someone does choose to go against what’s recommended, that’s on them," she says. "To me, I watched MAFS [in previous years] and it was so devastating when you’d find out that someone isn’t together, because it kind of ruins it.

"I think people should not only honour their own journey but honour the viewer’s journey as well. And I think everyone can keep it in their pants for a couple of months. Just honestly, keep it in your pants. I mean, we’ve all got needs, but self-pleasure is a thing. You’ll be fine!"

That said, Jamie's latest interview does hint at a future with Dave as the two have discussed having kids. "I was definitely there with the question too, though," she said. "I was like, ‘Yeah, Dave when are we having babies?’"

"I definitely want to have babies," she added. "Sign me up for that minivan."

It's looking positive for Jamie and Dave so far, but we won't know for certain until the show – as well as the reunion – has finished airing.

