Joey Essex Almost Unrecognisable As Love Island's First Bombshell

3 June 2024, 22:55

Joey Essex has joined the Love Island cast
Joey Essex has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Things are already heating up in the villa as 33-year-old Joey Essex enters Love Island as the first bombshell of the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's eleventh series is already of to a banger after host Maya Jama revealed at the end of episode one that The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex was coming in as the first bombshell of the series.

Producers of the show revealed that they were cutting Love Island all star bombshells from the civilian series but they never said they'd cut TV all stars...

Joey's known for his cheeky chappy ways and viewers will recognise the new islander from shows like Celebs Go Dating, Dancing On Ice and even Celebrity SAS where fans were given a glimpse at a more vulnerable side of Joey.

Joey looked almost unrecognisable with his buzz cut hair
Joey looked almost unrecognisable with his buzz cut hair. Picture: ITV2

The first episode of Love Island saw the islanders vote each other as the most and least boyfriend and girlfriend material, which sealed their fates as couples.

Voted the most boyfriend and girlfriend material was Mimii and Munveer who are already looking on the rocks due to Ayo turning Mimii's head 180°.

Then Harriett and Ciaran were thrown into a couple as the least boyfriend and girlfiend material - but they seem to be hitting things off already.

Last year Joey starred on Dancing On Ice
Last year Joey starred on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

But everything could change now as Joey enters the group to mix things up. It's not clear who will have the power but it's likely that Joey will get to pick who he wants to couple up with leaving one of the lads vulnerable already.

Joey has a Love Island tie already after being romantically linked to Maura Higgins back in 2022. Most recently he was rumoured to of dated his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer and now he's looking for love in the Spanish sun.

The TOWIE star entered the villa looking almost unrecognisable with his buzz cut trim which was a recent style switch up for him earlier this year.

