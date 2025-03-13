Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Are Rhi and Jeff from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Rhi and Jeff got off to quite the unusual start on Married at First Sight Australia 2025 when they realised that it wasn’t actually first sight because they already knew each other. Sorry, what!?

It turned out the couple had actually already dated before joining the experiment, but they never got the chance to fully explore their connection as things ‘fizzled out’ after about a month.

They weren’t the first bride and groom to recognise each other at the end of the aisle either, as one of the show’s other couples Paul and Carina also realised they already knew each other on their wedding day.

But have Jeff and Rhi managed to make it beyond the month mark this time around or have they called it quits? Here’s what we know…

**Spoilers ahead!**

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff. Picture: Nine

Are Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia still together?

Based on where the show is currently in the UK (Australia is much further ahead) Rhi and Jeff are still together.

When the couple realised they already knew each other on their wedding day, it led to some pretty understandable concerns that it might affect their time on the show.

“When I walked down the aisle and Jeff turned around I was like... what the hell. I know him,” Rhi told NineEntertainment.

"We dated for like a month last year. Luckily we ended on really good terms, as we'd both come out of long-term relationships."

While Jeff said: “My initial reaction was pure shock. It was the last person I expected to see on my wedding day. We dated for about four or five weeks... the timing wasn't quite right.”

But the pair were both pretty clear that when they ended things the first time around, it was on mutual terms because it wasn’t the right time for either of them.

It may have been right person, wrong time initially, but it looks like fate was patiently waiting to bring them back together because now they’re one of the strongest couples on the show.

Compared to some other couples on the show, things have been pretty smooth sailing for Rhi and Jeff so far.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff. Picture: Nine

Are Rhi and Jeff still together after MAFS Australia filming?

While the episodes might be much further ahead over in Australia, even Australian viewers are still yet to see the Final Vows.

But despite this, we can say we're pretty confident the couple are still together, as they've been spotted multiple times out and about together looking very loved up. So, it looks like things are still going strong between the pair!

