Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for not speaking to him "in over a year"

6 May 2025, 16:16

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Dylan O’Brien previously said that having a trans sibling has "deepened" his life.

Dylan O'Brien's trans sibling Julz O'Brien has criticised their brother for his lack of support after they had top surgery.

Dylan O'Brien fans will already know that the Teen Wolf actor has a trans sibling. Julz O'Brien is two years older than Dylan and uses he/they pronouns. In 2024, Dylan told Vulture: "I have a trans nonbinary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world."

In the past, Julz and Dylan have appeared to have a close relationship but now Julz has called out his brother online.

Earlier this month (May 1), Gay Times covered Dylan's comments about being "grateful" for Julz in an article and the outlet shared the piece in a now-deleted Instagram post. Noticing that people were praising Dylan for being such a supportive trans ally, Julz took to the comments to tell their side of the story.

In the comments, Julz clarified that he is "trans masc". Julz also liked a comment criticising Dylan for dating model Rachael Lange given her use of anti-gay and anti-Black slurs in the past.

Julz O'Brien's comment on Instagram
Julz O'Brien's comment on Instagram. Picture: @julzbob417 via Instagram

Replying to the comment, Julz said: "He also hasn’t spoken to me in over a year. He didn’t check in when I had top surgery. He didn’t even wish me a happy bday last week!"

Julz added: "But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more."

Julz celebrated his top surgery in December 2024 writing: "Glory to the newborn ✨King✨".

As recently as 2023, Julz and Dylan appeared to be on good terms. Back in 2022, Julz posted a photo with Dylan on his birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday, Dyl!! Love you so much."

Julz also called Dylan their "OG homie" and "very first best friend" in a post on Dylan's birthday in 2020.

As it stands, Dylan is yet to address Julz' comments. We will update you if he does.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.



