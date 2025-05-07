MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

Married at First Sight Australia Dave claims reason for shock Jamie split was "cut of" of the show's edit.

There are always fave couples in MAFS Australia, and for most of season 12, Jamie and Dave were in the top spot - alongside Rhi and Jeff - but towards the end of the experiment things began to fall apart as Dave's feelings became unclear.

Despite this, the pair made it to Final Vows where Jamie admitted she wasn't ready to walk away from what they had. The couple decided to give things a real go but soon after leaving the show, Dave ended things.

Since filming ended Dave has opened up about the heartbreaking reason his feelings started to change towards Jamie. And now he's claimed the moments that led to the end of the relationship was actually cut out of the final edit.

Now, in conversation with the tabloids, Dave has explained: "It was cut out but I’d actually actually had a couch session before that one where I broke down and cried, because I was worried about my feelings not progressing.

"It was because of what was going on with my dad back at home. They didn’t show that but I did communicate it all, but it came across as ‘Dave has done a backflip on his emotions'."

The MAFS star candidly revealed: "But it was after the retreat that his chemotherapy was really affecting him and I addressed the situation and said ‘I’m worried that my feelings aren’t there yet with Jamie because of what’s going on at home.’

“I was definitely in two places...it made it hard to enjoy myself.”

During Dave's wedding speech, he opened up about his father battling cancer. His dad's journey was something Eliot's bride Veronica said she bonded with Dave over during Partner Swap.

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Veronica shut down cheating allegations and said: “My dad has had multiple strokes in the last year. The connection that everybody’s talking about is actually related to our parents, who are both really sick.

"I think it’s a bit more publicly known what’s going on with Dave’s dad, but I actually came into this with a similar story and background.”

