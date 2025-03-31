When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

31 March 2025, 15:46

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?
When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

The final dinner party looks set for chaos. Here's when the MAFS Australia season 12 reunion is hitting your screens.

If you're watching Married at First Sight Australia in line with the UK schedule, this page will have some spoilers as Aussie viewers have already reached Final Vows.

That's right, after nine weeks of cheating scandals (Adrian and Sierah), second chances (Carina and Paul), happily-ever-afters (Rhi and Jeff) and literal police reports (Jacqui and Ryan), MAFS Australia has come to an end with just a handful of couples making it to Final Vows.

And on Sunday night, Channel Nine officially released the trailer for the reunion episode and it's so jam-packed full of chaos that it's going to span over two nights.

So, from what to expect and when it was filmed, to when it's going to air, here's everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion episode.

Jamie and Dave at their Final Vows
Jamie and Dave at their Final Vows. Picture: Nine

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion?

The MAFS Australia reunion will be split into two episodes that air on Channel Nine in Australia on Sunday 6th April at 7pm and Monday 7th April at 7.30pm. So from Final Vows to the reunion dinner party, you have less than a week to wait!

UK viewers are still a fair few weeks away from the reunion episode airing on Channel 4 as the schedule is about four weeks behind.

When was the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion filmed?

Filming for the season wrapped sometime in September 2024, and it's believed the reunion was filmed two to three months later in November or December 2024.

This was at least 3 months ago so it remains to be seen in things like Awhina and Billy's rumoured relationship will be addressed. (We know Jaqcui and Clint's will be...)

Awhina and Adrian did a 180 at their Final Vows
Awhina and Adrian did a 180 at their Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Who will be at the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion?

According to a Chattr source these cast members will be returning: Jacqui Burfoot, Clint Rice, Awhina Rutene, Ryan Donnelly, Jamie Marinos, Beth Kelly, Carina Mirabile, Sierah Swepstone, Rhi Disljenkovic, Katie Johnstone, Ashleigh Ackerman, Teejay Halkias, Eliot Donovan, Dave Hand, Paul Antione, Billy Belcher, Tony Mojanovski and Adrian Araouzou.

They also revealed that Lauren Hall, Morena Farina, Tim Gromie and Jake Luik won't return. But they didn't mention where Veronica Cloherty, is but they did tease a "shock return".

And as for happens a lot of it is centred around business man Clint.

What happens at the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion?

Just as the trailer suggests, Jaqcui and Clint getting together is a huge storyline for the reunion episodes. In the teaser Ryan is even shown revealing that they started getting to know each other while and and Jacqui were still an item!

Lauren and Clint during the couples retreat
Lauren and Clint during the couples retreat. Picture: Nine

An insider has said: "Ryan doesn’t take it well and has a go at Jacqui. He was intimidating her and calling her names, but Awhina stands up for the bride."

Aside from Jacqui and Clint's shock relationship, how Jacqui feels about Clint's treatment of Jamie during the couples retreat will be addressed.

Jacqui hinted at this on Instagram where she said: "No, I’m not okay with [Clint’s behaviour] and we had that conversation about it on air. I was heartbroken because Jamie was my biggest advocate the whole experiment. It comes out at reunion. Watch this space.”

Jacqui at Beth and Teejay's wedding reception
Jacqui at Beth and Teejay's wedding reception. Picture: Nine

We are watching this space indeed! Especially as 'intruder' groom Teejay has said that the reunion is "pretty crazy" and wilder than any of the other dinner parties.

"If you think that dinner parties throughout the season were tumultuous, you need to wait for this one, because this one is absolutely hectic. And yeah, I think I am at the forefront of some of it as well, too," he told Chattr.

However his MAFS wife Beth has said she doesn't really remember Teejay being in the "hot seat", explaining: "By the time it came around to reunion, I was kind of over it, and I couldn’t really be ar--- addressing anything.

"So, I mean, maybe [Teejay] was in the hot seat. I don’t really remember. I was just all about the wine and the girls to be honest. At reunion, I was just excited to see Jamie and Awhina, and that’s all I cared about."

Mark those calendars! April 6th and 7th are going to big.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

