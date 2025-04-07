Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

7 April 2025

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui
Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Clint and Jacqui are now officially engaged! Here's a look at the proposal, the ring and the rest of the cast's reaction.

During the Married at First Sight Australia 2025 reunion, Clint revealed his and Jacqui's romance, quipping: "Since the experiment, we've been in touch and we've touched each other, in every way you can imagine." (Cue gagging noises)

That's right, after their relationships with Lauren and Ryan - who the experts matched them with - failed, Clint and Jacqui matched themselves together.

At the reunion dinner party they even revealed that Jacqui was going to be moving into Clint's custom built home in Tasmania. The New Zealand native beamed as she revealed that she had her own walk in wardrobe as well as "his and hers" showers and vanities.

Jacqui, 29, has spoken about how she went on the show "to find [her] life partner and start popping out kiddos," and now it looks like she has found her forever man as Clint proposed during a reunion watch party.

Are Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia engaged?

Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! viewing party
Clint proposed to Jacqui at the So Dramatic! viewing party. Picture: Instagram

While a lot of the cast, including Ryan and Jamie, were attending a watch party with Daily Mail Australia, Jacqui and Clint were at a watch party hosted by the podcast So Dramatic! alongside the likes of Billy and Dave.

Taking the mic from the party's host, Clint said: "I wanted to have a conversation with Jacqui later, but since we've got a room full of new friends... for what you've done on-screen, you're an absolute star and you've been a star in my life."

"You're amazing, and I know we signed up for MAFS to get married and find a life-long partner. So I've got one question for you," he added as everyone in the room began to scream.

Clint got down on one knee as Jacqui lost her mind in shock and excitement. He asked her to marry him and she of course said yes.

How much does Jacqui's engagement ring cost?

Now let's get into the important stuff, the ring and the rest if the cast's reaction.

Clint proposed to Jacqui with a custom-made 5.08ct oval diamond solitaire ring set in platinum and 18ct yellow gold from Simon Curwood Jewellers, who appear to have sponsored the event. According to ChatGPT this kind of ring could cost anywhere between $40,000 to $160,000 or higher, "depending on the specific characteristics of the diamond".

We may not know a lot about the characteristics of the diamond, but just from looking, we can tell you it's big. And going into some finer details, Jacqui was actually wearing white. The white dress she wore was a $420 (Australia dollars) gown from Pfeiffer The Label.

Jacqui's engagement ring from Clint
Jacqui's engagement ring from Clint. Picture: Instagram

By the looks of it, Clint and Jacqui's cast mates like Dave and Billy were with them witnessing the engagement in real time but elsewhere, the likes of Carina, Awhina, Ryan, Jamie, Teejay, Ashleigh, Katie, Tony and Eliot found out about their engagement while attending a different viewing party.

In clips shared by attendees Jamie was the one to share the news, turning her phone around to everyone as they screamed in astonishment. Carina told 9Entertainment: "[Jamie] got off her phone and was like 'Guys, guys, what the hell? Clint proposed to Jacqui!'

"Obviously Ryan was in the room and he said 'Oh, I wish them all the best, not a ploy whatsoever.' Everyone was quite shocked and quite confused but look, as long as they're happy and they got their happily ever after. They seem so loved up and we wish them all the best."

Awhina has said: "I actually thought it was a joke at first, like an April Fools or something.

"We were all watching the reunion live and I was like, 'No, they're not!'.... and then, after the revelation came along that it wasn't a joke, I just thought it was very Jacqui."

Despite news that Jacqui secured an interim restraining order against Ryan ahead of the reunion episode airing, Ryan's first move was to call Clint. "Kia's calling Ferrari," Ryan said in reference to how Clint said during the the reunion episode that Jacqui had gone from a Kia to a Ferrari in her move to be with Clint after her failed marriage with Ryan.

Unsurprisingly, Clint didn't respond to Ryan's call. However on the news of the engagement, Ryan said: "I am ecstatic, over the moon, true love prevails baby."

Later he took the mic from the Daily Mail reporter and said: "I just want to say, cheers to the happy couple. It was completely candid, completely unplanned, not a publicity stunt whatever. I'm so happy."

Anyone sensing some sarcasm there....?

