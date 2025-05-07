Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

7 May 2025, 12:41

Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal
Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ciara has revealed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already thinking about their fourth child after revealing their third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna truly stole the show on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet as she debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her long-term boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby.

While the pregnancy alone was big news, a large portion of the internet - who are chronically online - were left gagged after a photo of Rihanna with Ciara from the event began to circulate. The mum-of-two (soon to be three) was in a public Twitter (now known as X) dispute with Ciara back in 2011.

As a result of this, them being together was like when we saw Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo interact at the Met Gala in 2022, or when Katy Perry received 'PEACE AT LAST' cookies from Taylor Swift in June 2019.

Following their Met Gala interaction, Ciara has been spilling all about her chat with RiRi. Here's what she revealed.

Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri, Ciara revealed that her husband NFL star husband Russell Wilson started talking to A$AP and Rihanna about "cinco", meaning their fifth child with Russell.

"We were cracking up talking about - because Russ was with us and A$AP we all took a picture together - and then [Russell] start talking about cinco, 'cause you know I have four [children].

"He's talking about cinco and then we start talking about quatro for her, but she's got to get through tres first, the third baby first... It was straight mommy talk," she explained.

Following the news of Rihanna's third pregnancy, fans have been saying things like, "we’re never getting another album" and "can only hope she’s wanting to pop these babies out quick so she can get back to her career".

Goodness knows how they'll react to the 'Umbrella' singer's plans to have a fourth child!

Jeff Goldblum, A$AP Rocky, Russell Wilson, Ciara and Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala
Jeff Goldblum, A$AP Rocky, Russell Wilson, Ciara and Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

However Rihanna has assured fans that her third baby is not going to stunt the production of her ninth studio album (R9). When asked by Entertainment Tonight if her pregnancy would push R9 back she responded: "No, maybe a couple videos but I can sing!"

Ciara said that it "was so sweet" running into Rihanna at the Met, adding: "I just have to shout her out 'cause I'm so proud of her this is her third baby she's having now."

She later said: "I also got to shout her out 'cause she also sent me a DM like a few months back saying she's so proud of me and it's just sweet love."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Read more Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance.

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

TV & Film

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

TV & Film

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits