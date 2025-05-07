Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ciara has revealed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already thinking about their fourth child after revealing their third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

Rihanna truly stole the show on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet as she debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her long-term boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby.

While the pregnancy alone was big news, a large portion of the internet - who are chronically online - were left gagged after a photo of Rihanna with Ciara from the event began to circulate. The mum-of-two (soon to be three) was in a public Twitter (now known as X) dispute with Ciara back in 2011.

As a result of this, them being together was like when we saw Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo interact at the Met Gala in 2022, or when Katy Perry received 'PEACE AT LAST' cookies from Taylor Swift in June 2019.

Following their Met Gala interaction, Ciara has been spilling all about her chat with RiRi. Here's what she revealed.

Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

this is a very important moment to celebrate #MetGala pic.twitter.com/wMqoli0ccV — boy (@notgwendalupe) May 6, 2025

Speaking on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri, Ciara revealed that her husband NFL star husband Russell Wilson started talking to A$AP and Rihanna about "cinco", meaning their fifth child with Russell.

"We were cracking up talking about - because Russ was with us and A$AP we all took a picture together - and then [Russell] start talking about cinco, 'cause you know I have four [children].

"He's talking about cinco and then we start talking about quatro for her, but she's got to get through tres first, the third baby first... It was straight mommy talk," she explained.

Following the news of Rihanna's third pregnancy, fans have been saying things like, "we’re never getting another album" and "can only hope she’s wanting to pop these babies out quick so she can get back to her career".

Goodness knows how they'll react to the 'Umbrella' singer's plans to have a fourth child!

Jeff Goldblum, A$AP Rocky, Russell Wilson, Ciara and Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

However Rihanna has assured fans that her third baby is not going to stunt the production of her ninth studio album (R9). When asked by Entertainment Tonight if her pregnancy would push R9 back she responded: "No, maybe a couple videos but I can sing!"

Ciara said that it "was so sweet" running into Rihanna at the Met, adding: "I just have to shout her out 'cause I'm so proud of her this is her third baby she's having now."

She later said: "I also got to shout her out 'cause she also sent me a DM like a few months back saying she's so proud of me and it's just sweet love."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

