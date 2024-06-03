Ayo Odukoya Fact File Including Age, Football Team And Height

3 June 2024, 20:45

Ayo is hoping to find love in Love Island
Ayo is hoping to find love in Love Island. Picture: ITV/Ayo Odukoya/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Ayo is hoping to find the girl of his dreams on Love Island season 11 – meet the Islander here.

Ayo Odukoya is heading into the Love Island villa as part of the brand new cast of singletons hoping to find romance in season 11.

In a shock admission before the series the footballer admitted he’s never watched the show, which we think will make for all the more interesting viewing.

However, he already knows ex Islanders Toby Aromolaran and Tyrique Hyde’s little brother from playing football.

But who is Ayo, how old is he, what’s his height, how do you find him on Instagram, and what else do you need to know? Get to know the Islander here.

Ayo is a footballer and model
Ayo is a footballer and model. Picture: ITV2

Who is Ayo Odukoya, how old is he?

Ayo is a 25-year-old model and semi-professional footballer from Canning Town in London.

He said before entering the villa the show ‘seems like something to have a go at’. However, the sunny-location might not be for him as he added: “I don’t really like being outside too much, I’ve been outside recently and it’s not fun outside! I do prefer to be indoors chilling with that person I can do stuff with. It would be nice to have that with somebody again.”

Ayo’s been single for two years but is no stranger to receiving attention on a night out because of his height.

Ayo Odukoya height

Ayo is 6ft 6in, something he says girls ‘love’. But like he said in his introduction video he ‘knows how to carry himself’.

What football team does Ayo Odukoya play for?

Ayo plays for Isthimian league North side Redbridge FC.

After his place on Love Island was announced, his club hilariously tweeted about being unable to contact Ayo.

They wrote on X: “We haven’t been able to contact our striker for the past few days and we guess this sort of explains it.”

What is Ayo Odukoya’s Instagram?

Ayo’s Instagram handle is @cozi.a1, where he’s fast gaining thousands of followers. He typically shares his modelling shots, photos of his outfits, and updates from his football games.

