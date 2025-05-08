Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more

8 May 2025, 17:01 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 17:21

Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more
Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage, Universal Music New Zealand
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When is Lorde going on tour? How much are Lorde tickets? Here's how to get presale tickets for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour in the US, UK and all around the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baby, what was that? Lorde has officially announced her Ultrasound World Tour but when do tickets for it go on sale?

The drought is over and Lorde season is in full swing. After releasing her critically acclaimed 'Girl so confusing' remix in 2024, Lorde made her grand return in April with 'What Was That'. Produced with Dan Nigro and Jim-E Stack, the song is classic Lorde with a modern twist and it's the first taste of Lorde's upcoming fourth studio album Virgin.

It's no surprise that fans are eager to see Lorde perform her new project live and now Lorde's confirmed that she will be heading out on an arena tour and tickets go on sale very soon. With that in mind, here's all the info you need to know about the Ultrasound Tour including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, support acts, setlist and more.

Scroll down to find out how to try out for tickets in Lorde's Ultrasound Tour presale and see how much tickets cost.

When is Lorde going on tour in 2025?

Lorde attends Met Gala

Lorde Ultrasound Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Presales for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour vary from country to country but you can find all the information directly through Lorde's website. Simply visit Lorde's official tour page, find the date you want to attend and click "Sign Up" next to the date you wish to get presale access for.

If you're trying for the UK/Europe, all you need to do then is enter your email address, select your date again and click "Submit". You will then receive a presale code via email on Tuesday, May 13th at "around 11pm" the night before.

If you're trying for the US, where you have to type your name, email address and post code. You then have to enter a phone number and you will be sent a four digit verification code. Enter the code and you will be all signed up.

Lorde Ultrasound Tour tickets sale time:

All the sale times for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour tickets including the presales and general sale.

Lorde Ultrasound Tour Presale

  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (Thursday, May 14th)
  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (Thursday, May 14th)
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 10:00 AM (Thursday, May 14th)

Lorde Ultrasound Tour General Sale

  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (Friday, May 16th)
  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (Friday, May 16th)
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 10:00 AM (Friday, May 16th)

Lorde tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Ticket prices for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour are currently yet to be confirmed and likely won't be made public until the presales begin. For comparison, standing tickets for Lorde's Solar Power Tour were as cheap as £45. Given that, Lorde is now performing arenas, it's likely that prices will be higher.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as prices are revealed.

How to get presale tickets for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour
How to get presale tickets for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for Lorde

Lorde tour dates and cities: When is Lorde going on tour? Where is she playing?

Here are all of Lorde's Ultrasound Tour dates and cities that have been announced so far.

North American Leg

  • Sep 17 - Austin, Texas
  • Sep 19 - Chicago, Illinois
  • Sep 20 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • Sep 23 - Columbus, Ohio
  • Sep 24 - Toronto, Ontario
  • Sep 26 - Boston, Massachusetts
  • Sep 27 - Montreal, Quebec
  • Sep 30 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Oct 1 - New York, New York
  • Oct 3 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Oct 4 - Washington, DC
  • Oct 7 - Atlanta, Georgia
  • Oct 9 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Oct 11 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Oct 14 - Morrison, Colorado
  • Oct 17 - Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Oct 18 - Los Angeles, California
  • Oct 19 - San Francisco, California
  • Oct 21 - Portland, Oregon
  • Oct 22 - Seattle, Washington

UK & European Leg

  • Nov 9 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
  • Nov 10 - Paris, France
  • Nov 15 - Manchester, UK
  • Nov 16 - London, UK
  • Nov 19 - Glasgow, UK
  • Nov 20 - Birmingham, UK
  • Nov 22 - Dublin, Ireland
  • Nov 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Nov 27 - Brussels, Belgium
  • Nov 29 - Bologna, Italy
  • Nov 30 - Zürich, Switzerland
  • Dec 1 - Munich, Germany
  • Dec 3 - Cologne, Germany
  • Dec 5 - Berlin, Germany
  • Dec 6 - Lódź, Poland
  • Dec 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Dec 9 - Stockholm, Sweden

Will Lorde announce more Ultrasound Tour dates?

As it stands, Lorde has made no announcements for extra dates and, as the concerts are close together, it's unlikely that she will announce more right now. However, Lorde has only announced shows for the US, UK and Europe so far. It's possible that Lorde will announce dates for other territories in the coming days.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if any Ultrasound Tour dates are added.

Lorde tour dates and cities: When is Lorde going on tour? Where is she playing?
Lorde tour dates and cities: When is Lorde going on tour? Where is she playing? Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images for Lorde

Lorde Ultrasound Tour setlist: What songs will Lorde play?

Lorde is yet to confirm what songs she will sing as part of her Ultrasound Tour setlist and we likely won't find out the full setlist until Lorde performs the first show of the tour. However, Lorde tends to revolve her setlists around her latests projects. In other words, expect to hear a lot of Virgin tracks on tour alongside her biggest hits.

Ultrasound Tour support acts: Who will open for Lorde?

Lorde has confirmed an incredible array of opening acts for the Ultrasound Tour. Beloved acts The Japanese House, Blood Orange, Oklou, Empress Of, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads and Jim-E Stack will be supporting Lorde at various dates on the Ultrasound Tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Lorde says her new album Virgin is inspired by her "gender broadening"

Lorde says she feels like "a man and a woman" in candid Met Gala interview

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Hot On Capital

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

TV & Film

Molly-Mae is very close with sister Zoe Rae

Meet Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae – everything you need to know

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Adrian took a swipe at Awhina's parenting in a TikTok video.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian takes brutal swipe at Awhina's parenting skills

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson thanked fans as she gave them a new update on her pregnancy.

When is Jesy Nelson's due date? Everything we know about her twin pregnancy with boyfriend Zion Foster
Penn Badgley explains why he fought for Joe to be as "naked as possible" in You season 5 finale

Penn Badgley explains why he fought for Joe to be as "naked as possible" in You season 5 finale

TV & Film

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

Who does Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? All her murders explained

TV & Film

What is Italian Brainrot and who are the characters?

What is Italian Brainrot? Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala and the TikTok trend explained

Internet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are 'getting serious'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's complete dating timeline

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at Met Gala outfit criticism in the funniest way

Sabrina Carpenter hilariously defends Met Gala outfit after online criticism

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

Liam Payne didn't leave a will, here's what will happen to his £24 million fortune

Jamie opened up about her relationship with Eliot.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie says Eliot relationship is 'not a publicity stunt'

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

MAFS Australia's Dave says real reason for Jamie split was cut from the show

TV & Film

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

TV & Film

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

TV & Film

Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing.

MAFS Australia’s Clint exposes 'frankenbiting' in the show's edit

TV & Film

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch