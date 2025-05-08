Lorde Ultrasound Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and more
8 May 2025, 17:01 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 17:21
When is Lorde going on tour? How much are Lorde tickets? Here's how to get presale tickets for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour in the US, UK and all around the world.
Baby, what was that? Lorde has officially announced her Ultrasound World Tour but when do tickets for it go on sale?
The drought is over and Lorde season is in full swing. After releasing her critically acclaimed 'Girl so confusing' remix in 2024, Lorde made her grand return in April with 'What Was That'. Produced with Dan Nigro and Jim-E Stack, the song is classic Lorde with a modern twist and it's the first taste of Lorde's upcoming fourth studio album Virgin.
It's no surprise that fans are eager to see Lorde perform her new project live and now Lorde's confirmed that she will be heading out on an arena tour and tickets go on sale very soon. With that in mind, here's all the info you need to know about the Ultrasound Tour including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, support acts, setlist and more.
Scroll down to find out how to try out for tickets in Lorde's Ultrasound Tour presale and see how much tickets cost.
- Read more: Lorde says she feels like "a man and a woman" in candid Met Gala interview
- Read more: Lorde explains personal meaning behind her 'What Was That' lyrics
When is Lorde going on tour in 2025?
Lorde attends Met Gala
Lorde Ultrasound Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
Presales for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour vary from country to country but you can find all the information directly through Lorde's website. Simply visit Lorde's official tour page, find the date you want to attend and click "Sign Up" next to the date you wish to get presale access for.
If you're trying for the UK/Europe, all you need to do then is enter your email address, select your date again and click "Submit". You will then receive a presale code via email on Tuesday, May 13th at "around 11pm" the night before.
If you're trying for the US, where you have to type your name, email address and post code. You then have to enter a phone number and you will be sent a four digit verification code. Enter the code and you will be all signed up.
Lorde Ultrasound Tour tickets sale time:
All the sale times for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour tickets including the presales and general sale.
Lorde Ultrasound Tour Presale
- United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (Thursday, May 14th)
- United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (Thursday, May 14th)
- United Kingdom (BST) - 10:00 AM (Thursday, May 14th)
Lorde Ultrasound Tour General Sale
- United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (Friday, May 16th)
- United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (Friday, May 16th)
- United Kingdom (BST) - 10:00 AM (Friday, May 16th)
Lorde tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?
Ticket prices for Lorde's Ultrasound Tour are currently yet to be confirmed and likely won't be made public until the presales begin. For comparison, standing tickets for Lorde's Solar Power Tour were as cheap as £45. Given that, Lorde is now performing arenas, it's likely that prices will be higher.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as prices are revealed.
Lorde tour dates and cities: When is Lorde going on tour? Where is she playing?
Here are all of Lorde's Ultrasound Tour dates and cities that have been announced so far.
North American Leg
- Sep 17 - Austin, Texas
- Sep 19 - Chicago, Illinois
- Sep 20 - Nashville, Tennessee
- Sep 23 - Columbus, Ohio
- Sep 24 - Toronto, Ontario
- Sep 26 - Boston, Massachusetts
- Sep 27 - Montreal, Quebec
- Sep 30 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Oct 1 - New York, New York
- Oct 3 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Oct 4 - Washington, DC
- Oct 7 - Atlanta, Georgia
- Oct 9 - St. Louis, Missouri
- Oct 11 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Oct 14 - Morrison, Colorado
- Oct 17 - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Oct 18 - Los Angeles, California
- Oct 19 - San Francisco, California
- Oct 21 - Portland, Oregon
- Oct 22 - Seattle, Washington
UK & European Leg
- Nov 9 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
- Nov 10 - Paris, France
- Nov 15 - Manchester, UK
- Nov 16 - London, UK
- Nov 19 - Glasgow, UK
- Nov 20 - Birmingham, UK
- Nov 22 - Dublin, Ireland
- Nov 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Nov 27 - Brussels, Belgium
- Nov 29 - Bologna, Italy
- Nov 30 - Zürich, Switzerland
- Dec 1 - Munich, Germany
- Dec 3 - Cologne, Germany
- Dec 5 - Berlin, Germany
- Dec 6 - Lódź, Poland
- Dec 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark
- Dec 9 - Stockholm, Sweden
Will Lorde announce more Ultrasound Tour dates?
As it stands, Lorde has made no announcements for extra dates and, as the concerts are close together, it's unlikely that she will announce more right now. However, Lorde has only announced shows for the US, UK and Europe so far. It's possible that Lorde will announce dates for other territories in the coming days.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you if any Ultrasound Tour dates are added.
Lorde Ultrasound Tour setlist: What songs will Lorde play?
Lorde is yet to confirm what songs she will sing as part of her Ultrasound Tour setlist and we likely won't find out the full setlist until Lorde performs the first show of the tour. However, Lorde tends to revolve her setlists around her latests projects. In other words, expect to hear a lot of Virgin tracks on tour alongside her biggest hits.
Ultrasound Tour support acts: Who will open for Lorde?
Lorde has confirmed an incredible array of opening acts for the Ultrasound Tour. Beloved acts The Japanese House, Blood Orange, Oklou, Empress Of, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads and Jim-E Stack will be supporting Lorde at various dates on the Ultrasound Tour.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.
