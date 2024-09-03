Who Is In The Traitors UK Celebrity Cast?

The Traitors UK Celeb might be signing Tess Daly. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors UK Celebrity is in the works, and the first few celebrities have apparently been signed up, or are at least in early discussions. Here’s who is rumoured to be in the cast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors UK has been such a huge success that a celebrity edition is coming to our screens, inviting a new cast of famous names to take on the ultimate task, convincing their cast members they have genuine intentions as they try to win the huge prize fund.

Some of the cast will be selected by host Claudia Winkleman as ‘Traitors’, conning their co-stars and scheming against them so that the other cast members follow their lead when it comes to the challenges and round table discussions about who to vote out.

It’s up to the Faithfuls to stop the Traitors from getting to the end and winning the prize fund, otherwise the Traitor will take it all.

After it was confirmed The Traitors UK Celebrity is in the works, names have begun circulating about who has signed up. Here are the celebrity contestants rumoured to be taking part.

Who is in the cast of The Traitors Celebrity?

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are rumoured to be taking part in The Traitors Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

Hoping to recreate the dynamic duo of last series’ Diane and Ross, who were mother and son, producers are hoping hiring a couple who will create suspicions amongst the rest of the cast.

A source told the tabloids: “Although the famous couple won't have any secrecy around the fact they are linked, it will still create huge amounts of suspicion and paranoia and really test allegiances.

“Will family ties prevent them from stabbing their relative or partner in the back? Would it warp the normal dynamic between the Traitors when it comes time to 'murder' their loved ones?”

It would also make for interesting viewing given the fact Tess is close friends and colleagues with host Claudia, who she works with on Strictly Come Dancing.

Judy Murray and Andy Murray could be the 'double' booking on The Traitors Celeb. Picture: Getty

Judi and Andi Murray

The rumoured famous pairing however could be mother and son duo Judi and Andy Murray, who the rest of the cast would of course know are related too.

However, the connected pair could even be a father and son instead…

Harry Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp are rumoured to be on The Traitors UK Celeb line-up. Picture: Getty

Jamie and Harry Redknapp

Football legend Harry is also amongst the rumoured famous pairings rumoured to take part, with his son Jamie.

The show is still in its early stages of planning, so we likely won’t find out who the confirmed pairing are until nearer the show’s launch.

Stephen Fry is rumoured to be in talks for The Traitors UK Celeb. Picture: Getty

Stephen Fry

Author, actor, broadcaster, writer and narrator, it’s no wonder Stephen Fry is high up on The Traitors’ producers' hiring list.

A source told the tabloids: "Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.

"Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it. No contracts have been signed yet — but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.