Celebrity Traitors UK viewers left confused as Bob Mortimer is missing from line up

The Celebrity Traitors is finally coming to the UK. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Zoe Adams

Tom Daley, Kate Garraway, Stephen Fry and many more will compete against one another as faithfuls and traitors in the celebrity series but viewers are shocked to see Bob Mortimer missing from the line up.

We've all been waiting a long time to see the line up for Celebrity Traitors in the UK and now we have it, viewers have a big question mark over the names on the cast list.

With the likes of Tom Daley, Stephen Fry, Alan Carr and Nick Mohammed all making the unconfirmed list for the upcoming reality TV show, fans and followers of Claudia Winkleman's popular series all have just one question - where is Bob Mortimer?

The famous comedian, who recently took part in Prime Video's Last One Laughing, had everyone convinced he would be on the first celebrity version of the show but when the cast was revealed, his name was nowhere to be seen. Of course, this isn't the official confirmed line up but as reported by The Mirror.

Airing their confusion and upset over on X/Twitter, one user wrote: "Devastated that Bob Mortimer isn’t doing #TheTraitors. I didn’t need another reminder not to get my hopes up but yet here I am."

Bob Mortimer was a strong contender to join the Celebrity Traitors UK line up. Picture: Getty

Another added: "No Bob Mortimer on Celebrity Traitors after months of him being at the top of every rumour list."

"Where is Bob Mortimer?!" wrote another.

In fact, people were so confused that he disappeared from the line up that he was trending for hours on the social media platform. Neither Bob himself or producers have commented on the mystery so far.

Altogether there are 19 stars from TV, music, comedy and more taking part in the first showbiz series including Jonathan Ross, Niko Omilana, Mark Bonnar, Joe Wilkinson, Charlotte Church, Paloma Faith and Clare Balding.

Martin Lewis, the famous Money Expert, was also missing from the cast after months of rumours. However, he took to Instagram to admit that while he had FOMO, he just didn't have the time to commit.

Celebrity Traitors line up 🔥

It needs Bob Mortimer after seeing him on LOL pic.twitter.com/NIt7RMoMFL — Eimear (@MissEims) April 23, 2025

He wrote: "I’m no Traitor (sadly). I've got FOMO looking at the Celebrity Traitors line up. I was asked if I wanted to do it, but said no as I couldn't commit the time.

"I hadn't watched it then (but watched the last series after that & loved it) so now feel a little gutted - though I still don't have the time. Sigh!"

Traitors will take place in the famous Scottish castle as normal with Claudia as the host. Filming is believed to have begun on April 22nd with reports suggesting the production team have gone to extreme lengths to protect the cast's identity and to prevent any spoilers.

No official TV release date has been confirmed but it's believed to air autumn 2025 ahead of the normal series which launches in January 2026.

