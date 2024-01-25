Will There Be The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition?

The Traitors could be getting a celebrity version. Picture: BBC

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors is rumoured to be getting a celebrity version of the series – here’s what we know.

After reports emerged The Traitors UK will be getting a celebrity edition fans’ ideas ran wild as they deliberated which stars would make ideal candidates for the Claudia Winkleman-hosted show.

The Traitors sees 22 contestants stay in a Scottish castle taking part in various challenges, from identifying bird calls to hosting fake funerals, to build up the £120k prize fund. However, the entire time two or three traitors are among the players ‘killing off’ anyone who stands in their way.

Each evening at the roundtable one player is also banished as the contestants deliberate and vote out who they think is a traitor.

Series two has made household names of some of its contestants, like Diane and son Ross, traitor Paul and excellent player Harry, and as rumours swirl around a celebrity edition viewers are already hoping for news on a celeb spin-off.

Here’s the latest news on the possible celebrity version of The Traitors UK…

The Traitors UK may be getting a celebrity version. Picture: BBC

Is there going to be a celebrity version of The Traitors?

Earlier this month it was reported The Traitors producers were considering a celebrity version of the show thanks to its ongoing success in the UK and around the world.

The US version of the show already has a celebrity version which saw Love Island legend Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Real Housewives’ Larsa Pippen and House of Commons Speaker John Bercow take part.

"Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world..." a source told the tabloids. “But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.

"Rumours of a celebrity series have naturally swirled since The Traitors launched in 2022 and the show became an instant hit — but they have been unfounded ­gossip until now."

The Traitors seasons one and two have been a huge success. Picture: BBC

Does The Traitors Celebrity UK have a release date?

The Traitors' celebrity version hasn’t been confirmed yet, therefore there’s no news about a possible release date at the time of writing.

Who will be in the cast of The Traitors Celebrity?

At the moment, there are only rumours around which celebrities could possibly take part in The Traitors’ celebrity version as it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Here are the names circulating:

Colleen Rooney

Rebekah Hardy

Alison Hammond

Gary Lineker

Rylan Clark

