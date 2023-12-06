What Is The Highest Grossing Christmas Movie Of All Time?

Christmas season is upon us and we're ready for our festive movie marathon, but which film has made the most money? Here's the list of the highest earners.

The Holiday, Love Actually, Elf - the list of classic Christmas movies we love to watch year after year goes on and on, but which one is the highest grossing of all time?

It's a tough gig making a successful festive movie but once you tick all the right boxes for the merry season, you're on to a big success. And we're talking hundreds of millions of pounds.

Christmas movies such as The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Santa Clause 2 and Four Christmases all make the top 20 highest earning films of all time but what's the top 10?

Here are the Christmas movies which have made the most money since being release (UK pounds are an estimated conversion).

10: The Santa Clause (1994): $190.5 million worldwide (£154million)

A true classic as Tim Allen finds himself taking on Santa duties on December 24th. Funny, festive and nostalgic, it's a fun watch for all of the family.

9: The Holiday (2006): $205 million (£162.5million)

Capturing the festive spirit in both the UK and LA, this romantic love story is one of the best for this time of year.

The movie sees top actors Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black's character's lives intertwine and connect as a tough time of year becomes the best as they make new loves, friendships and bonds.

8: Elf (2003): $225 million (£177million)

Buddy the Elf (Will) discovers he's not actually an elf but a human with a biological dad who lives in the crazy city of New York. Spreading festive joy and silliness wherever he goes, this is a tale you can't help but smile at.

7: Love Actually (2003): $248 million (£200million)

If you haven't had this movie on play every Christmas then you're missing out! A film full of iconic moments from Hugh Grant dancing to Girls Aloud, to Keira Knightly's doorstop love confession.

It's a film packed with famous faces, memorable storylines and of course, Christmas music we can't forget. A sure tear-jerker too.

6: The Polar Express (2004): $316.8 million (£251.5million)

Tom Hanks, the Conductor, takes children on a journey to meet Santa Claus with the narrative focusing on a little boy that doesn't believe. An adaption of a children's book, this motion picture has found its way into many people's festive hearts.

5. A Christmas Carol (2009): $325 million (£265.6million)

It's the Dicken's classic we all love to quote year after year and this movie has done an amazing job at telling the story. Filmed just like Polar Express, it features Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth and Bob Hoskins.

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000): $345 million (£283million)

Jim Carrey as the Grinch is a total classic! A grumpy and sulky character who refuses to love Christmas. Despite its popularity though, it has been overshadowed by it's animated version.

3. Home Alone 2 - Lost In New York (1992): $359 million (£293million)

Home Alone and Christmas go hand-in-hand like turkey and stuffing and number two is a true classic! Stuck in New York, one of the most festive cities in the world, Kevin pretends to be his dad after catching the wrong flight for his family holiday.

While he waits for his mum, Kate McCallister (AKA Catherine O'Hara) to find him, he fights off the two badies from movie one.

2. Home Alone (1990): $477 million (£375.2million)

The ultimate Christmas movie in our opinion! Left home alone for Christmas, Kevin is forced to live in his house alone and protect himself while his mother races home to find him.

Two bad guys Marv and Harry, spot the lone boy and do their best to outsmart him which doesn't end well.

1. The Grinch (2018): $526.7 million (£418million)

Taking the story of the Grinch and animating it was a genius idea if these box office figures are anything to go by! With lots of added humour and even more Christmas spirit, make sure you snuggle down for this one this Christmas.

