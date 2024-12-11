Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Liam Reardon says his home is set to be knocked down after a giant sink hole disaster.

The UK has been hit by extreme storms this December with some areas affected worse than others. After images of a giant sink hole circulated the news, it has been revealed that it was Love Island star and Capital guest host Liam Reardon and his family who fell victim to the weather.

The star recalled watching his front wall and gates disappear into a 60ft sinkhole while he was in his home in Wales. "The massive hole which is circling around the UK is unfortunately my house. Me and my family have had to evacuate the home, and we won't be returning," he said on his podcast The Liam And Millie Podcast with girlfriend Millie Court.

Liam has tragically revealed he thinks the house isn't salvageable, he said: "I think they're going to have to knock the house down to be honest."

Liam Reardon and Millie Court attend the British Podcast Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Giant sinkhole in Wales forces residents from their homes. Picture: Getty

Explaining the terrifying situation, he said: "The day before I had driven over that area where the sinkhole appeared about 11am. The tarmac hadn't broken at that point Got a call at 2pm that afternoon to say there was a small sinkhole at the end of our drive.

"From there it got worse and worse, we were in the house on Sunday morning having breakfast then all of a sudden our front gate and wall disappeared.

"You could hear the thumping of the road disappearing. I was having a cup of coffee, my yoghurt and eggs and everyone was shouting at us to get out. We had to pack and case and just get out."

Local authorities have said the sinkhole was likely caused by the collapse of a waterpipe after Storm Bert hit south Wales six days earlier. Liam's family are amongst 30 homes that have been evacuated due to the ever-growing sinkhole.

Liam Reardon says his family have had to evacuate home due to sinkhole

In complete disbelief, he said: "I still can't believe it myself. We recently sold our family home and moved into this home a few months ago. We have been renting. We have a massive 60ft sinkhole on our driveway."

"We can't go back to the house. It has been emptied and apparently it is going to be knocked down. We park our cars where the whole appeared. Thankfully no-one was injured. We need to find a home to move into now," he added.

Sadly the family are living in an AirBnb until they find somewhere to live. With it being so close to Christmas, let's hope they find somewhere soon!

