Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

11 December 2024, 16:37 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 16:43

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home
Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Liam Reardon says his home is set to be knocked down after a giant sink hole disaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK has been hit by extreme storms this December with some areas affected worse than others. After images of a giant sink hole circulated the news, it has been revealed that it was Love Island star and Capital guest host Liam Reardon and his family who fell victim to the weather.

The star recalled watching his front wall and gates disappear into a 60ft sinkhole while he was in his home in Wales. "The massive hole which is circling around the UK is unfortunately my house. Me and my family have had to evacuate the home, and we won't be returning," he said on his podcast The Liam And Millie Podcast with girlfriend Millie Court.

Liam has tragically revealed he thinks the house isn't salvageable, he said: "I think they're going to have to knock the house down to be honest."

Liam Reardon and Millie Court attend the British Podcast Awards 2024
Liam Reardon and Millie Court attend the British Podcast Awards 2024. Picture: Getty
Giant sinkhole in Wales forces residents from their homes
Giant sinkhole in Wales forces residents from their homes. Picture: Getty

Explaining the terrifying situation, he said: "The day before I had driven over that area where the sinkhole appeared about 11am. The tarmac hadn't broken at that point Got a call at 2pm that afternoon to say there was a small sinkhole at the end of our drive.

"From there it got worse and worse, we were in the house on Sunday morning having breakfast then all of a sudden our front gate and wall disappeared.

"You could hear the thumping of the road disappearing. I was having a cup of coffee, my yoghurt and eggs and everyone was shouting at us to get out. We had to pack and case and just get out."

Local authorities have said the sinkhole was likely caused by the collapse of a waterpipe after Storm Bert hit south Wales six days earlier. Liam's family are amongst 30 homes that have been evacuated due to the ever-growing sinkhole.

Liam Reardon says his family have had to evacuate home due to sinkhole

In complete disbelief, he said: "I still can't believe it myself. We recently sold our family home and moved into this home a few months ago. We have been renting. We have a massive 60ft sinkhole on our driveway."

"We can't go back to the house. It has been emptied and apparently it is going to be knocked down. We park our cars where the whole appeared. Thankfully no-one was injured. We need to find a home to move into now," he added.

Sadly the family are living in an AirBnb until they find somewhere to live. With it being so close to Christmas, let's hope they find somewhere soon!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Polly breaks silence on Amy feud

MAFS UK's Polly breaks silence on Amy feud with cut-throat response

TV & Film

Taylor Swift dishes out $197 million worth of bonuses to Eras Tour staff

Taylor Swift dishes out $197 million worth of bonuses to Eras Tour staff

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over Adam video

TV & Film

Blue Ivy Carter is the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter fact file: Age, net worth, movies, siblings & more

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celeb triumph

TV & Film

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits