Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada. Picture: Capital Breakfast, Twentieth Century Fox via Alamy

Can you picture Kate Hudson as Andy Sachs instead of Anne Hathaway?

The biggest regret of Kate Hudson's career? Turning down one of the biggest films of the '00s... The Devil Wears Prada.

Yep, Kate – who is a Hollywood icon and rom-com queen in her own right thanks to her previous roles in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Almost Famous and soooo many more – was originally considered to star opposite Meryl Streep in the 2006 banger, but she sadly had to turn it down.

Speaking to Will Manning for Capital Breakfast, Kate was asked: "What's a movie role you turned down that you still regret to this day?" She immediately said The Devil Wears Prada before candidly adding: "That was a bad call."

"And it was like a timing thing, and it was like one of those things where it was like, I just– I couldn't do it," she continued. "And I should have like, made it happen. And I didn't."

Kate went on to add: "That was one when I saw it I was like, 'Ugh!' But again, everything happens for a reason. There's a reason for that, you know?"

During the chat, Kate didn't specify which role it was but reports have previously confirmed that she was considered for the role of Andy Sachs, which was eventually played by Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway stars opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. Picture: Alamy

In Entertainment Weekly's oral history of The Devil Wears Prada, Kate was considered for the part alongside Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kirsten Dunst and, of course, Anne Hathaway.

Director David Frankel confirmed that they offered the role to Rachel McAdams three times but she turned it down. Anne also previously joked that she was "ninth choice" for the role of Andy.

Funnily enough, Kate and Anne also went on to star in Bride Wars together a few years later, too.

Kate's deluxe version of her album 'Glorious' is out now, and her new Netflix series Running Point will drop on February 27th.

