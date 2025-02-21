Exclusive

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

21 February 2025, 12:00 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 12:04

Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada. Picture: Capital Breakfast, Twentieth Century Fox via Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Can you picture Kate Hudson as Andy Sachs instead of Anne Hathaway?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The biggest regret of Kate Hudson's career? Turning down one of the biggest films of the '00s... The Devil Wears Prada.

Yep, Kate – who is a Hollywood icon and rom-com queen in her own right thanks to her previous roles in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Almost Famous and soooo many more – was originally considered to star opposite Meryl Streep in the 2006 banger, but she sadly had to turn it down.

Speaking to Will Manning for Capital Breakfast, Kate was asked: "What's a movie role you turned down that you still regret to this day?" She immediately said The Devil Wears Prada before candidly adding: "That was a bad call."

Kate Hudson reveals her BIGGEST career regret to date!

"And it was like a timing thing, and it was like one of those things where it was like, I just– I couldn't do it," she continued. "And I should have like, made it happen. And I didn't."

Kate went on to add: "That was one when I saw it I was like, 'Ugh!' But again, everything happens for a reason. There's a reason for that, you know?"

During the chat, Kate didn't specify which role it was but reports have previously confirmed that she was considered for the role of Andy Sachs, which was eventually played by Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway stars opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
Anne Hathaway stars opposite Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. Picture: Alamy

In Entertainment Weekly's oral history of The Devil Wears Prada, Kate was considered for the part alongside Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kirsten Dunst and, of course, Anne Hathaway.

Director David Frankel confirmed that they offered the role to Rachel McAdams three times but she turned it down. Anne also previously joked that she was "ninth choice" for the role of Andy.

Funnily enough, Kate and Anne also went on to star in Bride Wars together a few years later, too.

Kate's deluxe version of her album 'Glorious' is out now, and her new Netflix series Running Point will drop on February 27th.

Read more TV and film news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Love Island

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date finally confirmed

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she won't be in the second reunion episode

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman reportedly passed out

What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman on All Stars?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Casey reveals truth of his pre-final head injury

Love Island All Stars winner Casey reveals truth of his shocking head injury

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Who was on Love Island All Stars 2025? Here's the full cast lineup

Love Island

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits