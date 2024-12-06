Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars after Masterchef cancelation

6 December 2024, 14:34

Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars 2025 after Celebrity Masterchef cancelation
Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars 2025 after Celebrity Masterchef cancelation. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Another name has been added to the Love Island All Stars rumoured lineup!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're always craving something to get us through the January blues, and Love Island All Stars comes at just the right time to satisfy that craving.

With the end of the year getting closer and closer, anticipation for the spin-off series it at a all time high. Last year saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare take the crown and this time round, names like Grace Jackson, Olivia Hawkins and Scott Thomas have been floated for possible islanders in 2025.

Now, a season eight favourite has been tipped to appear. That's right, Luca Bish, who famously left the villa with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen, could be looking at a second chance of love on Love Island All Stars at the start of 2025.

Luca and Gemma split three months after the show in 2022
Luca and Gemma split three months after the show in 2022. Picture: Getty

According to a tabloid source "Luca's in early talks for the show." They said: "He wasn't sure about doing the first series as the split from Gemma Owen was so fresh but having watched All Stars in January, he's now considering signing up."

This comes after his appearance on the Christmas celebrity Masterchef schedule has been put on hold due to controversy shrouding Masterchef host Greg Wallace.

The source continued: "He needs to keep his public profile up since the Christmas MasterChef was cancelled - he was due to be on that but obviously it's not airing anymore."

Addressing the show being put on hold, Luca wrote on his Instagram: "Christmas is cancelled. Gutted our Christmas special has been put on hold but hope to be on your screens again soon."

Three months after Gemma and Luca left Love Island in 2022, Gemma announced their split in a statement that read: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for you continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem."

Gemma herself has had to shut down rumours that she is going on the second season of Love Island All Stars. Following claims she was going to be on the show, she commented on a post reporting the news, writing: "It’s not true, I’m not going on x."

The Chester born star also responded to a fan on her Instagram who had said they couldn't wait to see her on the show by saying, "it's fake news x".

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island's Jess Spencer has debuted a new man

Love Island’s Jess teases new man after Ayo split and fans think it’s another Islander

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks

Why did Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted split after Love Island All Stars?

Arabella has been on Love Island twivc

Love Island's Arabella Chi: Age, boyfriend, pregnancy & what season she's from

Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend Billy Henty

Who is Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend? Meet Billy Henty

Hot On Capital

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

Danny Jones expressed regret over how he dealt with wife's post-partum struggle

Danny Jones reveals heartbreaking struggle with wife Georgia Horsley’s postnatal depression
Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Wicked's Ariana Grande calls out "dangerous" criticism of her body and appearance

Danny Jones' has opened up about estranged father on I'm A Celeb

Who is Danny Jones' father Alan Jones? McFly star opens up about distant dad

Here's all the winners of Capital Buzz's Drag Race Yearbook winners

Drag Race UK Series 6: Here's who voted for who in the Drag Race Yearbook

Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring has fans divided

Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring price has fans divided

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at BST Hyde Park in July 2025

Sabrina Carpenter announced for American Express presents BST Hyde Park

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked?

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked? Here's what happens in the musical

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly's weight loss transformation in before and after pics

More Movies & TV News

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? When is the final?

I'm A Celeb rule means some campmates may not get paid

I'm A Celebrity's secret pay rule means some stars won't get paid

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

Marissa Bode talks about making history as the first-ever disabled Nessarose

Wicked's Marissa Bode makes history as first wheelchair user to play Nessarose

Moana 2's songwriters respond to backlash over new original songs

Moana 2's songwriters defend soundtrack after backlash to new songs

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset