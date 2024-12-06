Love Island's Luca Bish rumoured for All Stars after Masterchef cancelation

Another name has been added to the Love Island All Stars rumoured lineup!

We're always craving something to get us through the January blues, and Love Island All Stars comes at just the right time to satisfy that craving.

With the end of the year getting closer and closer, anticipation for the spin-off series it at a all time high. Last year saw Molly Smith and Tom Clare take the crown and this time round, names like Grace Jackson, Olivia Hawkins and Scott Thomas have been floated for possible islanders in 2025.

Now, a season eight favourite has been tipped to appear. That's right, Luca Bish, who famously left the villa with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen, could be looking at a second chance of love on Love Island All Stars at the start of 2025.

Luca and Gemma split three months after the show in 2022. Picture: Getty

According to a tabloid source "Luca's in early talks for the show." They said: "He wasn't sure about doing the first series as the split from Gemma Owen was so fresh but having watched All Stars in January, he's now considering signing up."

This comes after his appearance on the Christmas celebrity Masterchef schedule has been put on hold due to controversy shrouding Masterchef host Greg Wallace.

The source continued: "He needs to keep his public profile up since the Christmas MasterChef was cancelled - he was due to be on that but obviously it's not airing anymore."

Addressing the show being put on hold, Luca wrote on his Instagram: "Christmas is cancelled. Gutted our Christmas special has been put on hold but hope to be on your screens again soon."

Three months after Gemma and Luca left Love Island in 2022, Gemma announced their split in a statement that read: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for you continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem."

Gemma herself has had to shut down rumours that she is going on the second season of Love Island All Stars. Following claims she was going to be on the show, she commented on a post reporting the news, writing: "It’s not true, I’m not going on x."

The Chester born star also responded to a fan on her Instagram who had said they couldn't wait to see her on the show by saying, "it's fake news x".

