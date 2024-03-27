Love Island Molly Smith And Tom Clare’s Relationship Timeline - A Closer Look

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island All Stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare have become the ‘it’ couple of the year with their official relationship and six-figure brand deals, here's their full dating history.

Love Island All Stars ended back in February 2024, but people can't stop talking about Molly Smith and Tom Clare who have been winning ever since they left the villa.

Molly and Tom won the All Stars season with her ex Callum Jones and Jess Gale placing second. Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie came third, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran placed fourth and Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk came fifth in the final.

Whilst during her time in the villa, fans desperately wanted Molly to reignite her relationship with Callum, instead the exes found a way to be friends and Molly discovered something new and exciting with Tom.

But now that the couple are out of the villa and seeing more and more success, we’ve gotta try to keep track of their relationship and how it blossoms.

So from how they met to where they are now, here’s Love Island’s Tom and Molly’s dating history.

Tom was only ever coupled up with Molly during All Stars. Picture: ITV2

March 2024

Tom congratulated Molly on her Boohoo deal

Molly managed to sign a jaw-dropping six-figure brand deal with not just one, but two companies; drinks brand Alani Nutrition and fashion giant Boohoo.

Like a good boyfriend, Tom took to Instagram to share his pride, uploading a photo to his stories from the All Star wrap party of the pair kissing and adding the text, “So proud of you @mollysmith19,” with a flaming red heart emoji.

Molly and Tom met in the Love Island All Stars villa in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @tomclare_

Tom introduced Molly to his sister

Mid-March saw Tom introduce Molly to his sister, Laura Clare, who normally resides in Dubai.

The trip went out in Manchester for lunch and it seems like things went well as Tom uploaded a photo on Instagram of the three of them at the restaurant with the caption, “So happy these two have finally met" as he had his arms wrapped around both the girls.

Tom’s sister Laura also posted an Instagram story of her own photo of the couple with the text, “Finally,” written on it.

Molly met Tom's sister Laura Clare in March 2024. Picture: Instagram: @tomclare_

Tom asked Molly to be his girlfriend

Whilst the exact date of when Tom asked Molly to be his girlfriend isn't known, it happened around early March. The pair revealed the news on a lifestream with fellow castmate Anton Danyluk around the 11th of March.

Anton hosted the livestream and joked that Tom needed to "go big" when he eventually asked Molly to be his girlfriend, to which she replied "He's already f****d it then," laughing alongside Tom at Anton's surprised face.

Anton then questioned, “What? Have you done it? Is this official? Is this a 'Molly and Tom are official and no one knows about it?' Is this what has happened? And you've done something pathetic, Tom?" Anton laughed.

"No, all that matters is the outcome is the same. She's your girlfriend, that's all that matters," Anton added after joking, and Tom agreed."It was just me and Mol, like intimate, just, away from everyone," Tom said on the livestream confirming that they'd gone official "sometime last week."

Tom asked Molly to be his girlfriend in March, 2024. Picture: Instagram: @tomclare_

February 2024

Tom and Molly won the first Love Island All Stars!

Love Island’s Maya Jama officially crowned Molly and Tom as winners of the first All Stars season on the 29th of February.

The pair won the £50, 000 prize pot in South Africa and Tom was left speechless as he told Maya, "My mind's blown."

The pair seemed to not expect the win as even Molly was seen shouting "What the hell," as the announcement was made.

But the results were tight, with Tom and Molly clearing 35% of votes but Callum and Jess managed to snag 33% too!

Tom and Molly had their first date

On the 10th of February, Molly and Tom were r sent on their first date outside the villa. Molly received a text that read, “Molly and Tom, it’s time to head out on a date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #WhatAView #JustTheTwoOfUs”

The pair were sent out to enjoy the gorgeous South African scenery on a romantic picnic date, which was a good chance for the two to just be on their own and discuss their relationship.

Tom took the chance to tell Molly, “To be fair Mol, you’ve probably ticked every single box I’m looking for, I'm not gonna lie and I think that’s what took me by surprise.”

Realising how much potential this relationship had for her, Molly told Tom, “I wouldn’t entertain it if I didn’t see this being something serious on the outside.”

Tom and Molly enjoyed their first date outside the villa in episode 26 of Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Georgia flirted with Tom and Molly didn't like it!

Georgia was in the middle of the drama surrounding Tom and Molly’s relationship during this season. Despite being paired up with Callum, the islander couldn’t seem to resist flirting with Tom as the pair shared a little bit of history outside the villa.

After a game of Truth and Dare, Tom asked Georgia, 'Would you rather be with Callum or me?' To which she replied: 'I think my impulse would be you because I think there's a connection we share.'

Then she whispered: 'I fancy you the most,' before going into the Hideaway with Callum and telling him “I honestly wouldn't want to be in here with anyone else.”

Yet the next morning Georgia had a secret chat with Tom on the terrace where she said she “couldn't fight” and that she liked him.

Georgia pulled Tom for a chat on the terrace and neither of them told Molly. Picture: ITV

After hearing about the ‘chats’ Molly pulled Tom, who was quick to not take accountability for the flirty conversations he had been having with Georgia, instead preferring to blame the brunette.

Tom explained, "Georgia [Steel] pulled me to the terrace and she was basically like...she didn't know if she liked me more than Callum and stuff like that.“She basically told me that she still fancied me and stuff."

Only after Molly brought it up did Tom confess to his secret Terrance chat, "I had a chat with her up there and she was like she's really getting on with Cal and I was so happy for her and said I'm really getting on with Mol.”

Tom wasn't entirely honest about his part in the flirty conversations had with Georgia. Picture: ITV

Molly was not happy as she replied, "I think you should have told me this a bit earlier to be honest because I've just been thinking you've been having friendly conversations.”

"If she's still trying to pursue you then obviously she's pulling you for chats, that's making me look a bit muggy."

Tom seemed willing to do what needed to be done to make Molly feel secure, "What do you want me to do? Not speak to her?"

Eventually, Tom managed to build trust with Mollie once more and his eyes haven’t looked anywhere else since.

Tom reassured Molly continuously throughout the season that she was the only girl he wanted to know. Picture: ITV

January 2024

The public paired Tom and Molly together

On Day 11 in the Villa, it’s time for the Islanders to recouple for the second time where the boys are choosing the girls.

However, as Tom and Sophie Piper entered the villa as bombshells, the public got to vote on who they would be paired up with.

Sophie was paired with Josh, and Tom was paired with Molly. It feels like the public has the magic touch because both these couples, as of the date of writing, are not only still together, but officially boyfriend/girlfriend.

Tom entered the Love Island All Stars Villa as a bombshell

Series six’s Tom entered the All Stars villa with Sophie on day 10 and had his eyes set on two girls; Georgia S and Molly.

The public paired up Molly with Tom after he entered the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

Molly entered the Love Island All-Stars Villa with ex Callum

Molly entered the villa on day one as a bombshell, but was a dramatic entrance because just minutes prior, her ex Callum had also entered as a bombshell.

The pair had only just split six months before filming, and after Callum chose to couple up with her instead of picking another girl, the pair seemed interested in trying to salvage what they could from their relationship.

