Love Island All Stars Molly Smith: Age, Job, Surgery And What Happened In Series Six

Love Island Molly Smith is back in the villa for a second time. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Molly Smith has come face to face with ex-boyfriend Callum Jones in the Love Island All Stars villa but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about her and series six.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Molly Smith, along with her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones, into the 2024 edition of Love Island and trust us when we say, this is only the beginning of their awkward journey.

After splitting up only last year after three years together, viewers are taking a closer look at Molly and who she is from her age, job, height and so much more.

And it's not just Molly and her relationship they're interested in but also her time on the hit ITV show before in series six, including who she was in there with.

So here's all the important facts you need to know about Molly plus a recap on who she was on Love Island 2020 with.

Love Island's Molly Smith first appeared on the show in 2020. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Molly Smith?

Age: 29

From: Manchester

Height: 5ft 7inches

Job: Model and influencer

Instagram: @mollysmith19

Molly is back on our screens giving love another go in the Love Island All Stars villa.

Since her first time on the show in 2020, she remained in a long-term relationship with Callum who she has now found herself in the villa with again.

Prior to reality star fame, Molly was already a model, a career she has carried on with along with becoming a full time influencer. She is also training to be a personal trainer as she has always had a passion for exercise.

Has Love Island's Molly Smith had surgery?

Since her first time in the villa, Molly has opened up about having breast implants.

In 2021, she was happy to show off the results in a series of sexy bikini snaps and admitted she felt so much more confident.

Molly said: "I feel so much more confident in my personal life and in my modelling work now. Everything from the breast size to the profile is perfect for me and I couldn’t be any happier with the results."

Callum returns to the Love Island villa as a bombshell

When was Molly Smith on Love Island before and who was she on with?

Molly, along with ex Callum, first appeared on Love Island series 6 where she entered as a Casa Amor bombshell. After winning over Calum, she reentered the villa as a couple with him, upsetting his former partner Shaughna Phillips.

They appeared on the first winter series in 2020 with cast mates including Paige Turley, Nas Majeed, twins Eve and Jess Gale, Siânnise Fudge and Sophie Piper.

Molly and Callum missed out on the final after being voted off by their fellow islanders.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.